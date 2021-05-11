National Afro-American Museum and Cultural Center reopens with new exhibit

The National Afro-American Museum & Cultural Center will reopen Saturday, May 15 with a new exhibition.
“Rhythm of Revolution” maps the visual flow of artistic, cultural, social, and political change in America from 1619 to the present day.
Objects from the museum’s collection “tell the story of how African American and Black artists responded to contemporary challenges in our society and also how they shaped our culture going into the future,” Hadley Drodge, a curator at the museum, said.
A map of Africa from the 1700s the way it was envisioned by European colonists is part of the display as is a wedding dress made for Remithy Ward Hatcher, a Cincinnati woman who had been enslaved in the south.
Artwork is an important aspect of the exhibition because “artists are the movers and shapers of our culture,” Drodge said.
Paintings and photography, including an early photograph of a woman and child using the “crayon enlargement” technique, is among the artifacts on display.
This exhibit was created by the NAAMCC curators Rosa Rojas, Hadley Drodge, and Derek Pridemore, who worked with Wright State University graduate students in Public History. The students did the research, selected the collections objects and assisted with developing the exhibition.
The museum, located at 1350 Brush Row Rd. in Wilberforce, has been closed since September 2020 due to the pandemic.
Reopening hours beginning May 15 are Friday and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Beginning June 2 hours will be Wednesday – Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Masks and social distancing are required.
Admission is $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $3 for ages 6 -17. Admission is free for Ohio history Connection and NAAMCC members.
“Rhythm of Revolution” will join other exhibitions on display at the museum.
African Americans Fighting for a Double Victory
Explore the many ways that African Americans served the country in the military and on the home front during World War II through this exhibit of World War II materials from the NAAMCC collections. Explore stories of the Tuskegee Airmen, the Red Ball Express, and Wilberforce-area veterans. Learn more about the Impact of African American World War II veterans had on the advances in Civil Rights that happened during and after the war.
Behind the Mask-Black Power in Comics
This exhibit explores African Americans’ painful and triumphant history in comic books. It delves into the history of black comic book characters who, in the past, were rarely featured as heroes. Black comic book creators are now emerging to establishing superheroes of their own, reflecting a truer self-identity and cultural pride.
Queens of the Heartland
The Queens of the Heartland exhibit features the stories of 30 Ohio African American women who were a significant influence in the Suffrage and Civil Rights Movements from the 19th through the 21st centuries. The exhibit tells the stories of these change-makers through panel text and three-dimensional objects. This exhibit includes portrait illustrations of these historical figures by New York artist Nichole Washington, whose current work focuses on identity and celebrates African American women.
Credit: LISA POWELL
What’s in Your Attic? Selections from Our Permanent Collection
When the National Afro-American Museum and Cultural Center (NAAMCC) opened its doors in 1988, it was in the vanguard by being one of the first national museums dedicated to African American history. Today, NAAMCC houses over 8,000 artifacts, 600 linear feet of archived materials and remains a pioneer in preserving and presenting African American history and culture.
