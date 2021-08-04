dayton-daily-news logo
National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day: Your guide to the best chocolate chip cookies in the Miami Valley

What to Do | 33 minutes ago
By Ashley Moor

On Wednesday, Aug. 4, the nation will celebrate its love of the most classic cookie on the bakery shelf: the chocolate chip cookie.

If you’re hoping to sink your sweet tooth into a chocolate chip cookie on the big day, look no further than these Miami Valley bakeries. After all, these are the best chocolate chip cookies in the Dayton area.

🍪The Cookieologist

Location: Located at Butter Cafe, 1106 Brown St., Dayton

More info: Website | Facebook

Chocolate chip cookie: Notorious C.H.I.P., a combination of semi-sweet chocolate chips and dark/milk chocolate callets.

🍪Ashley’s Pastry Shop

Location: 21 Park Ave., Dayton

More info: Website | Facebook

Chocolate chip cookie: Standard chocolate chip cookies

🍪Boosalis Baking & Cafe

Some of the baked goods at the original Boosalis Baking & Cafe. The business has relocated to Cross Pointe Center.
Some of the baked goods at the original Boosalis Baking & Cafe. The business has relocated to Cross Pointe Center.

Credit: Photo by Ron Alvey

Credit: Photo by Ron Alvey

Location: 175 E. Alex Bell Rd. #280, Centerville

More info: Website | Facebook

Chocolate chip cookie: Chocolate Chunk Cookies

🍪ele Cake Co.

Locations: 1279 N. Fairfield Rd., Beavercreek, 810 E. Dixie Dr., Dayton and 3680 Rigby Rd., Miamisburg

More info: Website | Facebook

Chocolate chip cookie: Original Chocolate Chip Cookie and Cookie Sandwich

🍪Dorothy Lane Market

Locations: 2710 Far Hills Ave., Dayton, 6177 Far Hills Ave, Dayton, 6177 Far Hills Ave., Washington Township and 740 N Main St., Springboro

More info: Website | Facebook

Chocolate chip cookie: Variety will depend upon location

🍪Sweet Adaline’s Bakery

The Bonko cookie from Sweet Adaline's Bakery in downtown Tipp City.
The Bonko cookie from Sweet Adaline's Bakery in downtown Tipp City.

Credit: Sweet Adaline's Bakery

Credit: Sweet Adaline's Bakery

Location: 29 E. Main St., Tipp City

More info: Website | Facebook

Chocolate chip cookie: Original chocolate chip cookie that consists of morsels of chocolate chips blended with a brown sugar cookie flavor

