Dig into the quirkiest ice cream concoctions across the Miami Valley

Leave it to Jubie’s Creamery in Fairborn to create a delicious and inventive ice cream flavor like their Blackberry Fudge, blackberry ice cream swirled with thick, rich chocolate fudge.

Location: 471 W. Dayton-Yellow Springs Road, Fairborn

Hours: Monday through Sunday from noon to 10 p.m.

🍦Ducky’s Snowballs and Ice Cream

Ducky's Snowballs & Ice Cream a summertime treat

Ducky’s Snowballs and Ice Cream in Troy offers a unique concoction for every visitor — especially for those who love bold and southern-inspired flavors. From the Quackwich, consisting of various ice cream concoctions served between two doughnuts from Jim’s Donuts in Vandalia, to their snowball, made with finely-shaved ice and topped with flavored syrup and plenty of sugar, Ducky’s menu brings a flavorful punch. Ultimately, this flavorful punch is felt in their uniquely southern snowball selection, like the Rajun Cajun, Mudslide, and many others.

Location: 100 W. Market St., Troy

Hours: Monday through Friday from 3-9 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 2-9 p.m.

🍦JD’s Old-Fashioned Frozen Custard

Trash Can Sundae from JD's Old Fashioned Frozen Custard. Credit: Bryon Black Credit: Bryon Black

Finally, a sundae that Oscar the Grouch would surely approve of — the Trash Can Sundae from JD’s Old-Fashioned Frozen Custard. The sundae consists of two flavors of custard, any two toppings, candies or nuts, whipped cream, crushed Oreo, candy eyes and a gummy worm. This trash-inspired sundae is served in a plastic take-home container to create the full effect.

Location: 322 Union Blvd. #A, Englewood

Hours: Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 10 p.m.

🍦Arrow Queen

Peep Sundae from Arrow Queen. (Contributed) Credit: Facebook Credit: Facebook

Sure, Peeps are considered an acquired taste, but this sundae is sure to persuade even the toughest Peeps critic. Pick out your favorite ice cream flavor and add a Peep or two for a twist on your favorite summertime snack.

Location: 431 N. Main St., New Carlisle

Hours: Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday from noon to 9 p.m. and Sunday from 1-9 p.m.

🍦Twist Ice Cream Company

Pig Sundae from Twist Ice Cream Company. (Contributed) Credit: Facebook Credit: Facebook

Perfect for the kids, Twist Ice Cream Company’s kids-themed sundaes are usually adorable and involve some kind of animal in ice cream form.

Location: 7813 Bethany Rd. #9516, Liberty Township

Hours: Monday through Sunday from noon to 10 p.m.

🍦Ben & Jerry’s

Chip Happens from the Ben & Jerry's location in Dayton. (Contributed) Credit: Ben & Jerry's Credit: Ben & Jerry's

One of Ben & Jerry’s newest flavors, Chip Happens, combines chocolate ice cream and fudge chips with actual potato chips that provide a satisfying crunch and bit of salt to this sweet staple.

Location: 1934 Brown St., Dayton

Hours: Sunday through Thursday from noon to 10 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from noon to 11 p.m.

🍦Sweet P’s Handcrafted Ice Pops

Blueberry Lavender Ice Pop from Sweet P's Handcrafted Ice Pops. (Contributed) Credit: Facebook Credit: Facebook

Though they are no longer accepting orders to be fulfilled on National Ice Cream Day, Sweet P’s Handcrafted Ice Pops will prove to be worth the wait (you must order your desired selection by Thursday and orders are fulfilled by Friday and Saturday). Each week, a whole host of unique flavors are up for grabs, including concoctions like Blueberry Lavender, Grapefruit with Basil and Pineapple Mojito.

Order your ice pops by messaging Sweet P’s Handcrafted Ice Pops on Facebook. Delivery can be arranged in most parts of Dayton and surrounding cities.

Location: 600 E 2nd St., Dayton

🍦Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams

Cream Biscuits with Peach Jam Ice Cream topped with Honey Corn Bread Gravel (styling by Jeni Britton Bauer ) (Photography by Renee Brock/Special) Credit: Nedra Rhone Credit: Nedra Rhone

Whether you’re willing to venture outside or not, Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams has you covered. The popular ice cream brand, founded in Ohio, is famous for its out-of-the-box ice cream flavors. Our personal favorites? Try their Watermelon Taffy, Texas Sheet Cake, Goat Cheese with Red Cherries, Lemon & Blueberries Parfait or Wildberry Lavender flavors. Most of your favorite Jeni’s flavors can be shipped right to your home. Or, you can venture to a scoop shop (the nearest scoop shops are located in Columbus) or grocery store to pick up your next sweet obsession.