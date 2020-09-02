New jewelry store to open Thursday, host grand opening next week in Beavercreek

Awe Snap! is joining more than a half-dozen new tenants at the Mall at Fairfield Commons this year, mall officials said.

“After adding more than 65,000 square feet of new or remodeled tenancy in 2019, the momentum has carried through into 2020 with a significant number of unique retailers joining the town center, including new tenants focused on apparel, service, home décor, dining, and entertainment for the entire family,” Mall at Fairfield Commons officials said in a release.

The Beavercreek mall is owned and operated by Washington Prime Group, which also owns the Dayton Mall.

For more information, check out the Awe Snap! Facebook page at www.facebook.com/AweSnapJewelry or its web page at www.awesnap-jewelry.com.