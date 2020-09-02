New jewelry store to open Thursday, host grand opening next week in Beavercreek

A locally owned jewelry store that operates at the Dayton Mall will open a second location at the Mall at Fairfield Commons on Thursday, Sept. 3, and will host a grand opening a week later, its founder said Wednesday.
“Awe Snap!” offers interchangeable jewelry, as well as accessories and gifts. Its new Beavercreek location is located on the mall’s lower level near Macy’s.
“We are calling this week’s opening a ’soft’ opening,” founder Connie Lovins told this news outlet Wednesday. A month-long sale will start with the grand opening next week.
Lovins, who lives in Washington Twp., said her stores offer one of the largest collections of snap jewelry in the region, with at least 2,000 snap pieces available. Lovins has artist partners who offer waist beads, bracelets, Victorian-era-style jewelry and other items at her store. Her kiosk in the Dayton Mall opened in February 2020 after a trial run that started on Black Friday in November 2019.
The Sept. 10 grand opening in Beavercreek will feature special offers and door prizes from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Awe Snap! is joining more than a half-dozen new tenants at the Mall at Fairfield Commons this year, mall officials said.
“After adding more than 65,000 square feet of new or remodeled tenancy in 2019, the momentum has carried through into 2020 with a significant number of unique retailers joining the town center, including new tenants focused on apparel, service, home décor, dining, and entertainment for the entire family,” Mall at Fairfield Commons officials said in a release.
The Beavercreek mall is owned and operated by Washington Prime Group, which also owns the Dayton Mall.
For more information, check out the Awe Snap! Facebook page at www.facebook.com/AweSnapJewelry or its web page at www.awesnap-jewelry.com.