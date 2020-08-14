New retail butcher shop opens in Oldtown near Xenia

The Xenia Meats butcher shop is located at 112 Brush Row Road just east of U.S. 68, in the unincorporated community of Oldtown. The building previously housed Old Town Butcher shop. It has been operating as a beef processing site, and on Friday, the business launched a greatly expanded retail operation.

The shop is is “soft-opening” mode and will host a grand opening next month, a Xenia Meats co-owner told this news outlet Thursday.