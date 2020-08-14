Breaking News

New retail butcher shop opens in Oldtown near Xenia

A retail butcher shop, Xenia Meats, is now open in the unincorporated community of Oldtown in Xenia Twp. north of Xenia. FILE
Credit: FILE

What to Do | 34 minutes ago
By Mark Fisher

A retail butcher shop opened Friday, Aug. 14 in Xenia Twp. north of Xenia.

The Xenia Meats butcher shop is located at 112 Brush Row Road just east of U.S. 68, in the unincorporated community of Oldtown. The building previously housed Old Town Butcher shop. It has been operating as a beef processing site, and on Friday, the business launched a greatly expanded retail operation.

The shop is is “soft-opening” mode and will host a grand opening next month, a Xenia Meats co-owner told this news outlet Thursday.

On its Facebook page, Xenia Meats’ owners said the shop offers several beef cuts for sale as well as select cuts of goat and lamb. The beef cuts that will be available include ribeye, T-bone, porterhouse, brisket, skirt steak, beef ribs, chuck roast, ground beef, rump roast, sirloin, flank steak, soup bones, liver and tongue.

“We will also have other cuts made upon request,” the owners of Xenia Meats wrote. “We will have all individual cuts vacuum-sealed for freshness.”

For more information, check out www.facebook.com/xeniameats or call 937-347-3488.

