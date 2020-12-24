New Taco restaurant gearing up to open at the Mall at Fairfield Commons

The mall’s extensive dining options include several restaurants that have opened this year, including Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, Basil’s on Market, Auntie Anne’s and Deg’s Flame-Grilled Chicken.

Taco Street Co.’s menu includes shrimp, chicken and barbacoa beef tacos and taco salads, as well as its signature taco, the Taco Street Classic, which consists of ground turkey, cheese, sour cream, lettuce, tomato and house-made Taco Street sauce in a fresh-made crunchy taco shell.

Taco Street Co. will make the jump from food truck to bricks-and-mortar restaurant at the Mall at Fairfield Commons. CONTRIBUTED

“When the idea formed for Taco Street Co., it was about more than food,” Thomas wrote on the Taco Street Co. web site. “It was about family connecting over simple traditions, coming together to prepare meals that were slow to cook, but worth the wait. We wanted to share food that gives life flavor and makes people stop and savor the moment.”

He added, “We’ve expanded from the taco truck to our first restaurant, but we still keep it simple and remember that it all comes back to creating food from the heart, that warms the soul.”

For more information, go to www.facebook.com/Tacostreetco.