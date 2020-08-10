New Thai restaurant with a rich history in the Miami Valley’s dining scene opens ‘softly’ in Dayton

Massaman Thai Cuisine, from the family that operated the former Siam Pad Thai, has opened 'softly' at 467 Patterson Road in Dayton's Patterson Park. MARK FISHER/STAFF Credit: Mark Fisher Credit: Mark Fisher

Massaman Thai Cuisine’s menu is extensive. It includes soups, salads, curry dishes, stir-fry entrees, fried rice and Thai noodle dishes such as Pad Thai and Drunken Noodles.

Specials include “Crying Tiger” Beef Salad, consisting of grilled flank steak thinly sliced and served with lettuce, tomatoes, onion, Thai chili peppers, cucumber, green onion, cilantro and lime sauce; Panang Salmon, topped with red and green bell pepper, tomatoes, carrots and asparagus in a Panang curry sauce; Duck Basil with roasted duck sliced atop broccoli, carrots, bamboo, bell peppers and onion cooked in a brown Thai sauce. Desserts include Mango and Sticky Rice, Thai Custard, Fried Banana Coconut and Green Tea Ice Cream.

Sushi and sashimi options will be added to the menu later.

Christman helped introduce some in Miami Valley residents — especially those who lived or worked in downtown Dayton — to Thai cuisine 16 years ago when she and a business partner started adding Thai stir-fry dishes to the menu of Yummy Burger, a downtown Dayton diner, in 2004. Before that time, the only restaurant in the Dayton area that focused primarily on Thai cuisine and included “Thai” in its name was the former Thai West in Huber Heights.

Christman went on to become co-owner of what was then Ban Thai restaurant in the Beaver Valley Shopping Center in Beavercreek in 2005 before opening Siam Pad Thai three years later.

Massaman Thai Cuisine has about 40 seats inside and a handful of tables set up on an outside patio.

For more information or to place an order, call 937-949-9027.