One of region’s and nation’s ‘best haunted attractions’ will not open this season

"This saddens us beyond comprehension as this will be the first time in 41 plus years we’ve had to shut down operations. We did discuss trying to just operate The Ride and closing the cave haunt, but unfortunately, it just wouldn’t be the Lewisburg Haunted Cave that everyone has come to love and enjoy. Everyone knows that we have seen an increase to our haunt year after year. We don’t want to risk anyone’s health during these uncertain times. We ask you to be patient and stay strong, as we plan on upgrading our haunt to provide you with even more screams and laughter in 2021. Until then, take care of each other and thank you for your past patronage. On behalf of ownership and the entire Cave Crew, we WILL see you again.

The Lewisburg Haunted Cave offers more than a half-mile of fright on a haunted tour or a real cave 80-feet below ground with live bats and haunted bridges. The cave holds a Guinness World Record for longest walk-through horror house (3,564 feet).