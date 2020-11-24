Opening day TODAY for Lefty’s Eats & Espresso’s 2nd location in Xenia

Lefty’s in Xenia serves breakfast and lunch Monday through Saturday, opening at 6:30 a.m. and closing at 2 p.m. six days a week. Williams said long-term plans call for adding dinner service and expanding to seven days a week, Williams said.

Williams said he liked the coffee shop’s location, at the main intersection of downtown Xenia, directly across from the Greene County courthouse.

“There is a lot of traffic flow, a lot of businesses and office buildings,” the Lefty’s Eats founder said. “Xenia is a growing community, and it is going through a revitalization. It’s exciting to be here.”

For more information, go to www.eatatleftys.com.