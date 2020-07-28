Owners of former Siam Pad Thai poised to open relocated restaurant

The family that owned the former Siam Pad Thai restaurant in Kettering expects to open their new venture, Massaman Thai Cuisine, in the coming weeks, following some final inspections coming up in early August.
The buildout of the new restaurant at 467 Patterson Road just west of Shroyer Road in Dayton’s Patterson Park neighborhood took longer than originally anticipated, but has accelerated to high gear in recent weeks, with the new restaurant’s signage installed and its parking lot paved and striped last week.
In a message to this news outlet from founder Pakawan “Fon” Christman’s daughter, Damisa Christman, the family said the restaurant is scheduled for some final inspections in early August, and will then announce an opening date.
Siam Pad Thai operated at 3027 Wilmington Pike just south of East Dorothy Lane from November 2008 to September 2018, when it closed after being unable to reach an agreement with that building’s owner on a lease extension. The Kettering building has remained vacant. Siam Pad Thai offered a variety of Thai dishes as well as an extensive menu of sushi and sashimi.
The restaurant’s new name honors the curry dish that became a signature dish at Siam Pad Thai in Kettering.
Christman helped introduce many in the Dayton area to Thai cuisine 15 years ago when she and a business partner started adding Thai stir-fry dishes to the menu of Yummy Burger, a downtown Dayton diner, in 2004. She went on to become co-owner of what was then Ban Thai restaurant in the Beaver Valley Shopping Center in Beavercreek in 2005 before opening Siam Pad Thai three years later.