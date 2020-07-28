Owners of former Siam Pad Thai poised to open relocated restaurant

The buildout of the new restaurant at 467 Patterson Road just west of Shroyer Road in Dayton’s Patterson Park neighborhood took longer than originally anticipated, but has accelerated to high gear in recent weeks, with the new restaurant’s signage installed and its parking lot paved and striped last week.

In a message to this news outlet from founder Pakawan “Fon” Christman’s daughter, Damisa Christman, the family said the restaurant is scheduled for some final inspections in early August, and will then announce an opening date.