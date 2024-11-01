2nd Street Market in Dayton adds fitness classes

That focus on wellness led to the recent addition of Community Fitness at the Market, free regularly scheduled yoga and Tai Chi & Qigong sessions in the Market pavilion.

“This is our first introduction of a fitness series at the Market,” Leatherman said. “Riverscape held a similar program outside this summer, but bringing this series inside for the colder months made sense for us, especially since we want to strengthen our message that coming to the Market can mean learning to live a healthy lifestyle.”

Fitness offerings

No experience, no problem as the Market’s fitness offerings are designed to be beginner friendly for all ability levels.

Instructor Aleasha Smith, of Passaddhi Yoga, leads all-levels yoga flow classes with modifications available for beginners. Experienced yogis can use the classes to enhance their current practice.

Monica Schultz, with Immortal Tree Qigong, leads Tai Chi & Qigong sessions that begin with breathing exercises, warm up and gentle stretching. Participants are then guided through flowing movements mixed with short standing meditations. Sessions end with a slightly longer guided standing or sitting meditation, and close with a few minutes to answer questions or discuss insights.

“Having been a community fitness partner at RiverScape during the warmer weather the past three years, I’m excited to be able to share colder-weather practices with the community and encourage people to connect to the beauty of autumn and winter,” Schultz said.

Healthy living

Beyond the fitness classes, the Market’s focus on promoting a healthy lifestyle includes partnering with vendors to present various topics of interest throughout the year. The workshops and classes include a wide range of topics from making a sourdough starter to learning how to forage for Morel mushrooms and setting up a home rain barrel to learning about juicing.

“We are trying to appeal to a diverse audience with all the different programming we have been offering,” Leatherman said.

The Community Fitness at the Market classes are held from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. on most Fridays through April — except in December. For updates and information on Market events, visit www.metroparks.org or 2nd Street Market on Facebook.

UPCOMING CLASSES

Each class is 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. on the specified date.

Nov. 8 – Yoga

Nov. 15 – Tai Chi & Qigong

Nov. 22 – Yoga

Nov. 29 – Tai Chi & Qigong