2nd Street Market to celebrate holidays with slate of new events

Downtown Dayton’s 2nd Street Market, located at 600 E. Second St., will offer a selection of programs this season to celebrate the holidays.

Kicking off the festivities will be the Global Artisan Market, slated from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 19. A showcase of cultures throughout the world, this Global Artisan Market will feature vendors who have immigrated to the United States from areas including Columbia, Afghanistan and Iran. The shops will carry food, art and more.

Another program is Sunset at the Market, which is being held from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 7. A collaboration with the Dayton Arcade, this event launched last August and will continue into 2024. Guests can experience roaming carolers throughout the market while supporting local businesses during extended hours.

The Dayton Arcade’s Holly Days will also be held on Dec. 7. From 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Arcade, located at 35 W. Fourth St., visitors have the chance to support more local businesses and experience live entertainment. Travel to both locations will be provided by RTA, who will provide a free shuttle. A notable offer at the event will be a punch card, which will give visitors the chance to win a vendor basket and 2nd Street Market Money. To enter, guests must get the card punched at both locations.

ExploreDayton wine bar, late-night food spot now open Wednesdays

More seasonal events at the market include:

  • Sunday, Nov. 19 — 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Global Artisan Fair
  • Wednesday, Nov. 22 — 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Stock Up Wednesday
  • Saturdays, Dec. 2, 9 and 16 — 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.: Holiday Mini Market at the MetroParks Ice Rink at RiverScape MetroPark
  • Thursday, Dec. 7 – 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.: Sunset at the Market and Holly Days at The Arcade with RTA shuttle between the two events
  • Sunday, Dec. 10, and Sunday, Dec. 17 – 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Native Christmas Tree Sale
  • Thursday, Dec. 14 – 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.: Artisan Night
  • Saturday, Dec. 16, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 17, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.: Santa Visits the Market
  • Sunday, Dec. 17: Breakfast with Santa — 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. or 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. (Registration required at metroparks.org.)
ExploreNinja Ramen to open next week in Englewood

HOW TO GO

What: 2nd Street Market seasonal programs

When: Various

Where: 2nd Street Market, 600 E. Second St., Dayton

More info: 937-275-7275 or www.metroparks.org

