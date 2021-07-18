Break a sweat at the mall this summer

MVP Dance Fit has partnered with both The Mall at Fairfield Commons and the Dayton Mall to offer classes from over the years.

“We love branching out and reaching new friends in different neighborhoods to bring fitness to them,” Mozel said.

It’s a win for the fitness studio, the mall and participants.

“It’s beneficial in that we get to reach clients that maybe haven’t been able to make it to our studios before and beneficial for The Mall at Fairfield Commons because it helps bring bodies in there as well to see all the amenities and incredible stores inside the mall,” Mozel said “Together, we can bring our community to one place and focus on health and fun all in one jam-packed hour. It gives people the opportunity to try our classes risk free and see if it’s something they would love to incorporate into their workout schedules.”

For more information, visit the Summer Sweat Series Facebook event.

