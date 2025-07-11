Bring a mat: Classes by Space Three are free at Courthouse Square, Oakwood Farmers’ Market

“We’re big supporters of Dayton and the surrounding communities where our members live,” Deck said. “It’s important for us to give back with free classes all while supporting community events. We want everyone to know how much fun Dayton can be.”

Space Three has been partnering with both the Downtown Dayton Partnership and the Oakwood Farmers’ Market since 2022.

“We love moving our bodies in the studio, but our free outdoor classes offer a unique opportunity to get out into the community and bring our offerings to a broader audience,” Deck said. “Fresh air and sunshine are a bonus.”

CURIO: Lunch Box

Space Three is part of the Summer in the City ZENsday lineup designed to provide opportunities to unwind, decompress and “zen-out” on Wednesdays from noon-2 p.m. throughout the summer at Courthouse Square. From games and live music to the free “Tone & Stretch” class, Wednesdays are an opportunity to relax midway through the work week.

“Through slow controlled movements you will tone, sculpt and strengthen your muscles while increasing your flexibility and decreasing muscle tension,” Deck said.

The 45-minute core-focused class is next offered on July 16 at noon. For more information, visit downtowndayton.org/things-to-do/curio.

Oakwood Farmers’ Market

Seasonal vegetables, fresh fruits and fitness make for a perfect mix at the Oakwood Farmers’ Market. Located in downtown Oakwood, the market operates from 9 a.m.-noon on Saturdays throughout the summer. Space Three hosts classes on select Saturdays at 9 a.m.

“Join us for a bodyweight workout focused on building strength and endurance,” Deck said. “Low impact options are available.”

Attendees should bring a mat and water bottle as well as their friends and family. All ages and skill levels are welcome.

UPCOMING EVENTS

Oakwood Farmers Market: Free 30-minute body weight workout on select Saturdays at 9 a.m. (July 12, Aug. 2, Sept. 13, Oct. 4)

Downtown Dayton Partnership Curio ZENsday: Free 45-minute stretching/mobility class on the third Wednesday of the month at noon through October (weather permitting).