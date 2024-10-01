Five Rivers MetroParks’ Wagner Subaru Outdoor Experience celebrates outdoors

A full slate of events is on tap Friday and Saturday at Eastwood MetroPark and festivalgoers can get a head start on the fun with camping on Friday night on the banks of the Eastwood Lagoon.

“We hope the Wagner Subaru Outdoor Experience is a springboard for people to discover or reengage with the outdoors in a new way,” Buck said.

Up to the challenge

Climbing, paddling, fishing, ziplining or cycling, there are numerous activities for outdoor enthusiasts of all ages to try with equipment and instruction provided.

Prefer a good competition? There will be a variety of events to participate in or spectate including the fan favorite Dock Dogs high jump, as well as the return of kayaking competitions on the Mad River.

Learn from the best at the Outdoor School or watch outdoor adventure demos including high-flying BMX riders.

Gear up

An expanded exhibitor area, with new and gently used gear and accessories, will help you get your own adventures underway. Local clubs and organizations will also be on-hand to answer questions and share information about upcoming events.

“There are so many great local resources for people just starting out,” Buck said.

And getting a good deal can also do good as a portion of the consignment fees in the used gear area will support the Five Rivers MetroParks Foundation.

Ready to relax

After a day of adventure, festivalgoers can enjoy an evening of live music or kick back with a beverage at the Great Lakes and Fifty West Beer Garden. WYSO has curated a lineup of seven regional acts, representing a variety of genres, for the weekend. The performers won’t be the only ones helping get the audience on their feet as a DJ will amp it up on Saturday night with dance music.

Five Rivers MetroParks is asking that attendees help keep the Wagner Subaru Outdoor Experience waste-free by bringing a reusable water bottle or pint glass. Visitors will be able to fill their water bottles at multiple stations. No single-use cups will be available at the event.

What: Five Rivers MetroParks’ Wagner Subaru Outdoor Experience, presented by Huffy

When: Oct. 5-6, camping available Oct. 4

Hours: 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday

Where: Eastwood MetroPark, 1385 Harshman Road

More: A full schedule of events is available at outdoorx.metroparks.org and a participation waiver for activities is available at outdoorx.metroparks.org/waiver.