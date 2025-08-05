GET ACTIVE: A last blast of free summer fun and fitness

And with back-to-school budgets potentially being put to the test, families can enjoy much of the fun for free.

“We still have plenty of programming happening through the end of August, including our free concerts as part of our Summer Music Series, live music and Music Bingo on Tuesday evenings, and our Saturday morning fitness classes,” Mercer said.

And the splash-friendly interactive fountain and Five Rivers Fountain of Lights both operate through Labor Day.

Fitness in the Park continues on Saturdays through August while the Community Fitness programs run through mid-October. The free classes are open to all ages and ability levels with yoga, Tai Chi, Swerk and more offered weekly. Yoga with Aleasha, a new MetroParks offering, is held on Mondays from 6-7 p.m. through Oct. 15.

Beyond RiverScape, summer fun remains plentiful at Wegerzyn Gardens MetroPark as kids can enjoy water play at the Children’s Discovery Garden through Labor Day. The Garden Time for Kids program wraps up on Aug. 12. There is also still time to celebrate the season and Pick Your Own: Flowers Produce and Herbs at Possum Creek MetroPark with fresh greens, fragrant herbs and vibrant flowers ready for picking on Aug. 13, 20 and 27 and Sept. 3 and 17.

“Even through the seasons change, the MetroParks remain open all year long — including more special offerings and events throughout the year,” Mercer said. “One of our primary goals at Five Rivers MetroParks is ensuring everyone knows about our many MetroParks spread throughout the county so they can take advantage of the opportunity right for them to get outside and connect with nature, no matter the season we’re in.”

Last Blast of Summer at RiverScape

* Interactive fountain: Operates through Labor Day.

* Five Rivers Fountain of Lights: Operates through Labor Day for 10-minute intervals at the top of the hour weekdays from 7:55 a.m.-10:05 p.m. and weekends 10:55 a.m.-10:05 p.m.

* Summer Music Series: Friday, Aug. 8 — Motown Night with The Motown Sounds of Touch, 7-9 p.m.; Aug. 14 — Big Band Night with The Tom Daugherty Orchestra, 7-9 p.m.; Aug. 19 — Live music with Zackery Fisher, 7-9 p.m.; Aug. 22 —Acoustic Rock Night with The Fries Band, 7-9 p.m.; August 29 — ’70s and ’80s Rock Night with Cassette Junkies, 7-9 p.m.

* Music Bingo: Aug. 12 and 26, 7-9 p.m.

* Fitness in the Park: Yoga with Speakeasy — Aug. 16 and Aug. 30, 10-11 a.m.; Sculpt with Speakeasy — Aug. 9 and Aug. 23, 10-11 a.m.

* Community Fitness (Through Oct. 15): Yoga with Aleasha — 6-7 p.m. Mondays; Tai Chi & Qigong at the River — 6-7 p.m. Tuesdays; Swerk — 6-7 p.m. Wednesdays; Bootcamp — 6-7:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays.