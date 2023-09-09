GET ACTIVE: Fall fishing fun for all

The perfect cast can be a thing of beauty.

“In fly fishing, a beautiful cast is almost an art,” said Kelly Kingery, Five Rivers MetroParks outdoor recreation specialist and fishing expert. “And it’s very cathartic to get out and fish.”

A full slate of MetroParks fly fishing classes is underway and continue through October. Fly tying as well as advanced fly tying classes are scheduled for November and December.

“You’re constantly learning and perfecting,” Kingery said. “It’s just so enjoyable.”

With cooler temperatures and increasingly vibrant colors, fall is the ideal time to try fishing – any type of fishing.

“Fish come up from the deeper water where they have been hanging out and start feeding closer to the surface when the weather gets cooler,” Kingery said. “And they’re starting to fatten up, so they’re really hungry right now.”

New and experienced anglers alike can find a variety of locations to cast a line in the MetroParks.

“Anybody can do it, truly anybody,” Kingery said.

Fishing and joy go hand in hand for Kingery who recently worked with excited first-time young anglers at the Adventure Central Family Fishing program at Possum Creek MetroPark. And her heart soars when she sees her 87-year-old dad, George Barr of Farmersville, still fishing from his wheelchair.

“He’s the one who got me started fishing when I was a kid,” Kingery said of her dad. “It’s very inspiring to see him. He still wants to be out there.”

It’s that lifelong love of fishing that Kingery hopes to instill in participants of the MetroParks fishing programs.

So, does the MetroParks resident fishing expert have a favorite park or pond to drop her line?

“To be honest, I like to go to all of them,” she said with a smile. “It really depends on the time of the year and even the time of day.”

No license – no problem

Fishing is permitted at the following MetroParks without a fishing license:

Carriage Hill MetroPark (Cedar Lake and Northwoods Pond), 7800 Shull Rd., Huber Heights

Eastwood MetroPark (Lagoon and Blue Lake), 1385 Harshman Road, Dayton

Germantown MetroPark (Sunfish Pond), 7101 Conservancy Rd., Germantown

Possum Creek MetroPark (Argonne Lake and fishing ponds), 4790 Frytown Rd., Dayton

Twin Creek MetroPark (Lake George), 9688 Ebby Rd., Germantown

Upcoming MetroParks Fishing Programs

Fly Fishing 1 Casting

What: Instructors will take participants through casting exercises using on and off-water methods and targets. Equipment provided.

Who: Ages 14 and up

When: Sept. 9, 9 a.m.-noon

Where: Possum Creek MetroPark (farm shelter event area), 4790 Frytown Rd., Dayton

Cost: $10

Fly Casting Games

What: Have fun at this casting skills course and improve your cast at the same time. Instructors will be on hand to help participants through the course. Equipment provided or bring your own.

Who: Ages 14 and up

When: Sept. 13, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Where: Possum Creek MetroPark, 4790 Frytown Road, Dayton

Cost: $10

Fly Fishing 1: Wading and Reading Water

What: Safe wading techniques are explored as participants wade the waters learning about fish habitat, currents, eddies, river structure and how it all fits together in the feeding habits of fish.

Who: Ages 14 and up

When: Sept. 16, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Where: Eastwood MetroPark, 1385 Harshman Road, Dayton

Cost: $10

For details and reservations, visit www.metroparks.org