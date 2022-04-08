GET ACTIVE: Space Three hosts Wellness Wednesdays

At Space Three’s Wellness Wednesdays, the focus is on fitness, friendship and food choices.
“After about two-and-a-half years in business, we have really homed in on our fitness offerings and we saw a need to give our members some insight into nutrition as well because the two really go hand-in-hand,” Space Three owner Lindsey Deck said. “We also thought it was important to offer a dedicated low-impact class to counter all the hard work we put in throughout the week. And we wanted our community to have a chance to connect with one another outside of a traditional class offering.”
Space Three, at 39 S. St. Clair St., will host its first Wellness Wednesday on April 13 from 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. The evening will include a 45-minute yoga class with Michelle Daniel followed by a nutritional discussion about hunger cues with registered dietician Brandi Breden. Deck plans to host a Wellness Wednesday at least once a month.
“Each month we’ll highlight a new nutritional topic and also have some type of low-impact fitness offering,” Deck said. “Some future class offerings will be Pilates, yoga, assisted stretching and meditation. We’re also hoping to host nutritional topics about meal prep and planning, supplements and healthy snacks.”
Daniel – a holistic health coach as well as a fitness instructor – is excited to be a part of the growing wellness trend.
“Wellness Wednesdays are about gathering people together and educating them about the importance of establishing and maintaining a healthy lifestyle,” Daniel said. “We want to help them be able to make better choices.”
Reading labels, recognizing healthy fats, appreciating the importance of gut health and understanding the impact of inflammation – the monthly Space Three wellness events will offer a wide variety of practical information as well as a low-impact workout designed for all ability levels.
“When you talk about your health, it’s important to remember that your mental, physical and emotional health are all intertwined,” Daniel said. “If something is out of balance, you need to do a couple of little tweaks to get it back into balance. If we can give people the encouragement and support they are looking for, that’s a win.”
Wellness Wednesday
What: A yoga flow class followed by a presentation by a registered dietician about tapping into your senses and recognizing your body’s hunger cues. Light refreshments will also be provided.
When: April 13, 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Where: Space Three, 39 S. St. Clair St., Dayton
Tickets: $25, available at www.vagaro.com/spacethreedayton/memberships
