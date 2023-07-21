GET ACTIVE: Woodland Cemetery historical tours engage the body and mind

With more than 200 hilly, scenic acres and 3,000 towering trees, the natural beauty of Woodland Cemetery and Arboretum is striking, but the history is equally engaging for visitors.

The historical tours at Woodland Cemetery seamlessly blend hiking and history. More than 2,200 people take part in the program annually – enjoying the scenery and the stories.

“It makes you more aware of your surroundings because when you stop, you’re listening and looking around,” said Misti Spillman, manager of preservation and community outreach. “There is always something new to learn.”

From the chapel and administrative office which are on the National Register of Historic Places to Lookout Point, one of the highest points in the city, Woodland – with more than 9 miles of winding roads – has long been a popular destination for a walk. But a full slate of guided tours has increased the popularity of the historic destination that first opened its gates in 1841.

The Woodland Historic Tour is a mainstay with stops at the final resting places of the Wright brothers, Paul Laurence Dunbar and Erma Bombeck, just to name a few. But there are many other tours including the Women of Woodland Tour, Dayton’s Walk of Fame Tour and the Sports Legends Tour, complete with a sprint car racer, Harlem Globetrotter and female rodeo rider. One of the most popular tours is a bit darker in theme.

“People love the History, Mystery, Mayhem and Murder Tour,” Spillman said. “There really are some fascinating stories.”

Spillman, who is personally a big fan of the Cemetery Symbols Tour, is quick to point out that while the tours are steeped in history, there is definitely a fitness component.

“The average tour is an hour-and-a-half to two hours long, depending on the pace, and there are hills that can be a bit strenuous,” she said. “You should definitely wear comfortable shoes because you’re going to get a workout.”

Explore Dayton Performing Arts Alliance names new Dayton Ballet artistic director

Upcoming Woodland Walks

(All tours require reservations, there is no set fee, but donations are accepted. For more information or to reserve your spot, visit https://woodlandcemetery.org/event.)

Woodland Historic Tour

What: Founded in 1841, the historic cemetery is the final resting place of inventors, writers and even a Gypsy queen. Learn more about many famous and infamous Daytonians during this tour.

When: July 25, 10 a.m.-noon; Aug. 1, 6:30-8:30 p.m.; Aug. 2, 6-8 p.m.

Where: 118 Woodland Ave., meet at the Eichelberger Plaza at the main gates of the cemetery

Cemetery Symbols Tour

What: Learn more about the many religious and secular symbols and emblems that adorn the tombstones in the cemetery and gain a greater understanding of their meaning.

When: July 29, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Where: 118 Woodland Ave., meet at the Eichelberger Plaza at the main gates of the cemetery

History, Mystery, Mayhem and Murder Tour

What: Deathbed confessions, crimes of passion, serial killers – this tour tells the tales of actual Dayton murders.

When: Aug. 4, 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Where: 118 Woodland Ave., meet at the Eichelberger Plaza at the main gates of the cemetery

More: Tour includes graphic details that might not be appropriate for all audiences. This tour may be considered strenuous by some and is not recommended for children, elderly patrons or those who have trouble walking long distances through hilly and uneven grassy areas.