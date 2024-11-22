Ice skating at RiverScape will soon open for the season, and every Friday night has a theme

“Skating at the MetroParks Ice Rink is accessible for everyone, and it’s typical that we see skaters of all levels of experience on the ice,” RiverScape manager MyKaelah Mercer said. “If you’ve never skated before, this gives you the perfect opportunity to get out of your comfort zone and make memories while doing it.”

The MetroParks Ice Rink opens for the season on Nov. 29 — just in time to work off the turkey, mashed potatoes and extra slice of pie. Skating at RiverScape is a winter tradition for many in the Miami Valley as close to 16,000 people lace up their skates each season at the largest outdoor rink in the region.

“The winter months can be a challenging time for many, and getting outside and participating in an activity such as ice skating can be a great opportunity to try something new and stay connected to the outdoors,” Mercer said.

Fun for all

“We really try to offer an all-inclusive experience, so that everyone who visits us can enjoy their time in the park – even if they’re not skating,” Mercer said. “Visiting the MetroParks Ice Rink is truly a one-of-a-kind experience in Dayton, especially during the holiday season.”

RiverScape MetroPark will be aglow with holiday lights, setting the tone for fun whether guests come to skate, enjoy a beverage or check out the Holiday Mini Market, featuring vendors from the 2nd Street Market.

New skaters can participate in the MetroParks learn-to-skate program with lessons available for children, youth, teen and adult skaters alike. Plastic skate helpers are available to use during open skate sessions to help increase stability for those who need some extra support.

Take a break and warm up in the comfort tent with a steamy beverage or tasty snack.

New this season

Familiar favorites have become weekly events at the rink.

From Taylor Swift to Broadway show tunes, theme nights are back and will now be held every Friday night all season long, including a full slate of holiday themed nights throughout December.

Family Skate Days will be offered every Sunday in January and February with family-friendly music, crafts, activities, and chances to win prizes. Ands the new 14 for Fitness program offers added benefits for skaters who hit the rink 14 or more times during the season including a chance to win MetroParks Money.

Credit: Jan Underwood Credit: Jan Underwood

MetroParks Ice Rink

Where: 237 E. Monument Ave., Dayton

Admission: $7 daily, $3 skate rental, skaters ages 3 and younger are admitted free with a paying adult. Season passes are available online.

Hours: The rink opens for the season on Nov. 29. For a full list of events and hours, visit www.metroparks.org/icerink.

Rink status: During periods of severe or uncooperative weather, the ice rink may not be open. For current rink status, call 937-278-2607.

Theme nights

Theme nights are Fridays from 7-10 p.m.

Dec. 6: Good Grief! (Charlie Brown Christmas)

Dec. 13: Skate & Scare (A Nightmare Before Christmas)

Dec. 20: Santa is Coming! (Elf)

Dec. 27: Wizarding World Skate (Harry Potter)

Jan. 3: Swifite Skate (Taylor Swift)

Jan. 10: The Circle of Ice (Disney)

Jan. 17: Epic Fantasy Soundtracks (Lord of the Rings)

Jan. 24: Strange Nights (Stranger Things)

Jan. 31: A Night at the Theater (Broadway)

Feb. 7: Cosmic Night (Star Wars)

Feb. 14: Valentine’s (Sweetheart Skate)

Feb. 21: A Promenade on Ice (Bridgerton)

Feb. 28: Soul Night (Motown/soul/R&B)