Light up the night at Glow Golf

From playground pals to entrepreneurs, much has changed for the longtime Bellbrook friends, but one thing remains the same – a focus on fun.
Chase Buttery, Alex Fryman and Ryan Remaly – who have known each other since elementary school – are now sharing their fondness for fun and games as the founders of Bellbrook Glow Golf, a family-friendly place to light up the night.
“It’s family fun in an inclusive environment – open to all ages and skill levels,” Remaly said. “We want to make it exciting and get people out having fun.”
While most golfers are off the course by dusk, the fun really gets going when the sun goes down at Bellbrook Golf Park. With colorful, glowing golf balls and brightly lit targets on the range, nighttime is the perfect time to tee off. Buy a bucket of balls – 50 for $20 – and aim for the targets from 50 to 200-yards out. Hit a target and your team gets onto the scoreboard and you might even win a prize.
“Our goal is to create activities that are more fun than video games and share them with the community,” Buttery said.
Buttery saw something similar on a trip to California and shared the concept with his longtime friends.
“It was the perfect opportunity to bring the band back together,” he said, smiling.
Not a golfer? Not a problem. A few weeks into their new endeavor, the trio has heard more than once that it was someone’s first trip to a driving range. And much like cosmic bowling and glow nights at trampoline parks, there is just something extra exciting about darkness paired with glowing neon colors.
“It’s about having fun,” Remaly said. “It doesn’t matter if you know how to golf.”
With 16 bays, there is plenty of room for groups of all sizes. Clubs are available to use or golfers can bring their own equipment.
Bellbrook Glow Golf is just one of the innovative ideas that the partners of the parent organization Tennovation are planning to roll out. Tennovation’s philosophy is four-fold – fun, outreach, community and prizes.
“We definitely want to branch out into other areas and offer a variety of activities,” Remaly said.
Whatever the future holds, fun and friendship will definitely be part of the plan.
“Right now we’re trying to get our names out there,” Buttery said. “But there is more to come from us.”
Contact this contributing writer at djuniewicz@gmail.com.
Bellbrook Glow Golf
What: A family-friendly Glow Golf driving range experience
When: Thursday-Saturday, 9:30 p.m.-midnight
Where: Bellbrook Golf Park, 3363 Washington Mill Road, Bellbrook
More: Visit Bellbrook Glow Golf on Facebook or visit https://tennovation.app/