Light up the night at Glow Golf

“Our goal is to create activities that are more fun than video games and share them with the community,” Buttery said.

Buttery saw something similar on a trip to California and shared the concept with his longtime friends.

“It was the perfect opportunity to bring the band back together,” he said, smiling.

Not a golfer? Not a problem. A few weeks into their new endeavor, the trio has heard more than once that it was someone’s first trip to a driving range. And much like cosmic bowling and glow nights at trampoline parks, there is just something extra exciting about darkness paired with glowing neon colors.

“It’s about having fun,” Remaly said. “It doesn’t matter if you know how to golf.”

With 16 bays, there is plenty of room for groups of all sizes. Clubs are available to use or golfers can bring their own equipment.

Bellbrook Glow Golf is just one of the innovative ideas that the partners of the parent organization Tennovation are planning to roll out. Tennovation’s philosophy is four-fold – fun, outreach, community and prizes.

“We definitely want to branch out into other areas and offer a variety of activities,” Remaly said.

Whatever the future holds, fun and friendship will definitely be part of the plan.

“Right now we’re trying to get our names out there,” Buttery said. “But there is more to come from us.”

Bellbrook Glow Golf

What: A family-friendly Glow Golf driving range experience

When: Thursday-Saturday, 9:30 p.m.-midnight

Where: Bellbrook Golf Park, 3363 Washington Mill Road, Bellbrook

More: Visit Bellbrook Glow Golf on Facebook or visit https://tennovation.app/