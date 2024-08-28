Not your typical 5K: People encouraged to have fun, wear costumes during Rabbit Hole Romp

“When I signed up to do my first 5K, I was really intimidated,” said Larkin Vonalt, executive director of the Dayton Book Fair Foundation. “But when I finished walking it, I was exhilarated. I thought, ‘I can actually do this.’”

Vonalt translated that exhilaration into inspiration with the creation of the upcoming Rabbit Hole Romp on Sept. 22 benefitting the Dayton Book Fair building fund. It won’t be your typical 5K as it’s designed to not only be a foot race, but an adventure from Island MetroPark to Wegerzyn Gardens. There will even be an informal post-race tea at Island MetroPark.

“There will be runners, but think of it more as a stroll,” Vonalt said. “We’re encouraging people to come out in costume and just have fun. That’s why we went with romp, it’s more playful. And we’re hoping to have a lot of first timers come out.”

The Dayton Book Fair has a double mission: selling donated books to benefit three different local nonprofits each year and providing a meaningful place for people to donate their books. Their annual used book sale is one of the largest of its kind in the country as they sell more than 185,000 items annually.

“We appreciate all the people who come to our sale and our store (Rabbit Hole Books), and we want to enlarge our role in the community,” Vonalt said.

From large-scale annual events like the Walk to End Alzheimer’s and the American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life, to smaller community causes, walks and runs are a fundraising mainstay for national and local organizations alike. While these events raise much-needed funds, the participants reap benefits as well.

America Walks, a nonprofit advocacy organization dedicated to advancing safe, equitable, accessible and enjoyable places to walk, touts the many benefits of walking including decreasing the risk of cardiovascular disease, lowering blood pressure, improving sleep and helping with anxiety and depression. One study found that people who walked briskly about 3.5 hours a week had an 11 percent reduction of risk for death.

“Walking is a simple, effective and affordable way to build physical activity into our lives,” said Vivek Murthy, Surgeon General of the United States in “America’s Walking Renaissance.”

Ready to help yourself and your community?

Upcoming local events

NAMIWalks Montgomery County

What: Family-friendly event designed to raise awareness about mental health and raise funds for the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI). Includes a resource fair and a Youth Zone, food vendors, and options for a one or three-mile walks.

When: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Sept. 14

Where: RiverScape MetroPark, 227 E. Monument Ave., Dayton

Info: namiwalks.org/montgomerycountyohio.

Rabbit Hole Romp 5K

What: Run, walk or stroll and raise funds for the Dayton Book Fair building fund. Come in costume if you like and enjoy an informal post-romp tea. Prizes for best costume as well as race winner and swag for everyone. Dogs on leash and babies in strollers welcome.

When: 10 a.m. Sept. 22

Where: Island MetroPark, 101 E. Helena St., Dayton

Info: daytonbookfair.com/romp

Dayton Physicians Foundation for HOPE 5K Run/Walk

What: Proceeds from the annual event support local cancer patients by helping with non-medical bills such as housing expenses, transportation and meals for themselves and their family.

When: 9 a.m. Sept. 28

Where: Welcome Stadium, 1601 S. Edwin C. Moses Blvd., Dayton

Info: daytonphysicians.com/dayton-physicians-foundation-for-hope