Skating, skiing, climbing, cycling, hiking: How to give the gift of local experiences this Christmas

And for those who aren’t sure what to buy, MetroParks Money is an option. The digital dollars can be used for Five Rivers MetroParks programs, equipment rentals, trail rides and ice skating and is accepted by participating vendors at the 2nd Street Market.

Winter Wonderland

MetroParks Ice Rink Season Pass, RiverScape MetroPark, 237 E. Monument Ave., Dayton

A skating rink family membership to the region’s largest outdoor ice rink includes season-long admission and skate rental for up to five people. The rink has a full slate of holiday events on tap to help ring in the season as well as a variety of fun themed nights and family skate days to enjoy – from Elf to Harry Potter and Broadway to Star Wars. Warm up with a cup of cocoa as the pass is also good for a 15 percent discount at the RiverScape Café.

Cost: Individual - $40; family pass (up to five people) - $120

Info: www.metroparks.org/ice-rink

Snow Much Fun

Perfect North Slopes, 19074 Perfect Lane, Lawrenceburg, Ind.

Perfect North offers a variety of winter fun from skiing, to snowboarding and tubing. Lift tickets are available for pre-purchase and can be an ideal stocking stuffer. Gift cards and season passes are also available for those who want to enjoy a full season on the slopes.

Cost: Gift cards are available in a variety of denominations and passes can range from one week to all season.

Info: https://perfectnorth.com/

Climbing the Walls

Urban Krag Climbing Center, 125 Clay St., Dayton

With 10,000 square feet of sculpted vertical terrain to experience – ranging from 28 to 56 feet – the Urban Krag Climbing Center features challenging options for beginners and advanced climbers alike. Located in the heart of the Oregon District, the converted church offers a unique experience in a one-of-a-kind climbing environment.

Cost: Urban Krag offers day passes as well as multi-pass cards and memberships from one month to a full year.

Info: www.urbankrag.com

Along for the Ride

Mike’s Indoor Bike Park, 1300 E. First St., Dayton

Ride all day, every day with Mike’s Ticket to Ride. Enjoy unlimited access to two floors of indoor riding fun during normal business hours. Bikes, scooters and skateboards are welcome, and a limited number of rentals are available.

Cost: $49.99 per month, cancel at any time

Info: www.MikesBikePark.com

Walk on the Wild Side

Glen Helen, 405 Corry St., Yellow Springs

Explore more than 15 miles of rustic trails amidst the grand limestone cliffs. Visit the Raptor Center which houses more than 20 native raptors and birds. Glen Helen membership benefits include free parking, free and discounted programs and events, Nature Shop discount, newsletter subscription and free admission to more than 100 nature center nationwide.

Cost: Variety of membership levels from $50-$1,000

Info: www.glenhelen.org