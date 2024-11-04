Space Three fitness studio to celebrate anniversary with weekend of wellness, including free classes

“The most rewarding thing for me is seeing the transformation in people, seeing them getting stronger and feeling better about themselves,” owner and instructor Lindsey Deck said. “When someone reaches out and shares their story with us, it’s so exciting.”

Looking back

Space Three is rooted in Deck’s desire to create a supportive fitness community — a place to help people get healthy.

“We wanted to flip the script as far as what it looks like going into a group fitness studio,” Deck said. “Help change people’s attitudes toward fitness and themselves.”

Primarily focused on TRX, barre and dance cardio, the studio initially hosted one or two classes a day. In its first year, Space Three had between five and seven instructors at any given time.

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

While the fitness classes fell into place, there was a bit of a learning curve when it came to running a business.

“I went in pretty blind as far as the business side of things, and I wanted to handle all of it myself,” Deck said. “I’ve had to learn how to manage my time and how to delegate. And I’ve surrounded myself with people who can support my vision and are as passionate about it as I am.”

Moving forward

More variety and more classes, Space Three has grown exponentially, now offering as many as five classes a day. The initial class offerings have expanded as there is now barre on mini trampolines as well as traditional barre classes and the strength-based classes might utilize dumbbells, barbells or TRX straps.

“We’ve spread our wings a bit and the variety is all over the place,” Deck said. “We’re always up for trying new classes and looking to see what we can add.”

Space Three also now has a variety of 30-minute express classes that have been well-received and regularly participates in free downtown community fitness programs at the Dayton Arcade and Courthouse Square to reach more people.

“When we’re moving our bodies, it’s almost guaranteed to create an overall feeling of well-being,” Deck said. “And I want that for as many people as possible.”

Space Three celebration

Free 30-minute classes Friday-Saturday and Open House with a variety of health and wellness vendors Friday from 4-7 p.m.

Class schedule

Friday – 6 a.m., 7 a.m., 8 a.m., 9 a.m., 10 a.m. and noon

Saturday – 8 a.m., 9 a.m., 10 a.m., 11a.m., 3 p.m., 4 p.m.

Sunday – 9 a.m., 10 a.m., 11a.m., 3 p.m., 4 p.m., 5 p.m.

For a complete schedule of classes, visit spacethreedayton.com/schedule

Health and wellness vendors