Space Three fitness studio to celebrate anniversary with weekend of wellness, including free classes

Creating a welcoming, supportive space for group fitness, Space Three celebrates its community every day and is celebrating an anniversary this weekend.
The downtown Dayton fitness studio, located at 39 S. St. Clair St., is celebrating its fifth year in business by sharing the gift of wellness. Space Three will host an open house Friday — complete with a variety of health and wellness vendors on site — as well as a weekend of free classes.
“The most rewarding thing for me is seeing the transformation in people, seeing them getting stronger and feeling better about themselves,” owner and instructor Lindsey Deck said. “When someone reaches out and shares their story with us, it’s so exciting.”
Looking back
Space Three is rooted in Deck’s desire to create a supportive fitness community — a place to help people get healthy.
“We wanted to flip the script as far as what it looks like going into a group fitness studio,” Deck said. “Help change people’s attitudes toward fitness and themselves.”
Primarily focused on TRX, barre and dance cardio, the studio initially hosted one or two classes a day. In its first year, Space Three had between five and seven instructors at any given time.
Credit: Natalie Jones
Credit: Natalie Jones
While the fitness classes fell into place, there was a bit of a learning curve when it came to running a business.
“I went in pretty blind as far as the business side of things, and I wanted to handle all of it myself,” Deck said. “I’ve had to learn how to manage my time and how to delegate. And I’ve surrounded myself with people who can support my vision and are as passionate about it as I am.”
Moving forward
More variety and more classes, Space Three has grown exponentially, now offering as many as five classes a day. The initial class offerings have expanded as there is now barre on mini trampolines as well as traditional barre classes and the strength-based classes might utilize dumbbells, barbells or TRX straps.
“We’ve spread our wings a bit and the variety is all over the place,” Deck said. “We’re always up for trying new classes and looking to see what we can add.”
Space Three also now has a variety of 30-minute express classes that have been well-received and regularly participates in free downtown community fitness programs at the Dayton Arcade and Courthouse Square to reach more people.
“When we’re moving our bodies, it’s almost guaranteed to create an overall feeling of well-being,” Deck said. “And I want that for as many people as possible.”
Space Three celebration
Free 30-minute classes Friday-Saturday and Open House with a variety of health and wellness vendors Friday from 4-7 p.m.
Class schedule
Friday – 6 a.m., 7 a.m., 8 a.m., 9 a.m., 10 a.m. and noon
Saturday – 8 a.m., 9 a.m., 10 a.m., 11a.m., 3 p.m., 4 p.m.
Sunday – 9 a.m., 10 a.m., 11a.m., 3 p.m., 4 p.m., 5 p.m.
For a complete schedule of classes, visit spacethreedayton.com/schedule
Health and wellness vendors
- Restore Beavercreek - offering compression services
- Shalom Massage - offering chair massages
- Wellness Flow - offering B12 shots
- Power Nosh - offering protein energy balls
- Choice Juice Boxx - offering cold pressed juices
- Alloy & Argon - offering permanent jewelry
- Bronzing Cove Beauty Bar - offering spray tans
- Prevention Ounce - offering CBD pain cream
- Hold Space: private home rental for healers for reiki sessions, moon circles, mini retreats and rituals of all sorts
- The Well: specializes in whole-person nutrition and care for women, babies and young children
About the Author