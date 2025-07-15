Things to do locally during Parks and Recreation Month in July

From expansive state parks to small community parks, July is an ideal time for outdoor adventure as it’s Park and Recreation Month. With the theme of “Build Together, Play Together,” the focus in its 40th year is the contributions of the many full and part-time park and recreation professionals as well as seasonal workers and volunteers who maintain parks across the country.

Park and recreation programs contribute significantly to community health and well-being. According to the National Recreation and Park Association’s 2024 Engagement with Parks Report, more than 276 million people in the United States visited a local park or recreation facility at least once during the past year and more than seven in 10 residents have at least one local park, playground, open space or recreation center within walking distance of their homes.

“A lot of people don’t realize the amazing resources we have here,” Horvath said. “The MetroParks have so many good family-friendly facilities, we think people should come to them, explore them and enjoy them.”

From planned events and group activities to solo adventures and spontaneous child’s play, local parks provide the perfect backdrop for learning, relaxation and fun.

“Children learn through play, so educational opportunities should be fun,” Horvath said. “And parks provide a space for shared adventure.”

Looking for adventure nearby? MetroParks staff offer suggestions for independent activities as well as structured programs:

Visit a nature play area: Nature play areas at Cox Arboretum, Englewood, Hills & Dales, Possum Creek and Sugarcreek MetroParks are spaces where kids can connect, play and learn in nature.

Waterplay: Cool off, splash and play at the interactive fountains at RiverScape MetroPark; the Children’s Discover Garden at Wegerzyn Gardens MetroPark and the Five Rivers Fountain of Lights at Deeds Point MetroPark. A new waterplay area at Island MetroPark will open this summer.

Plan a morning microadventure: Enoy a short, easy, local and affordable adventure with minimal planning. Take advantage of the early sunlight, set your alarm and enjoy sitting at a park picnic table with your coffee or take a walking work meeting outside in a park.

Visit Huffman Prairie Flying Field: Prairies are starting to reach full bloom in late July, which means plentiful plants on display and many pollinators to find. MetroParks, Wright Patterson Air Force Base and the National Parks Services restored and maintain this historical prairie that boasts nearly every color of the rainbow.

Credit: fiveriversmetroparks Credit: fiveriversmetroparks

UPCOMING METROPARKS PROGRAMS

Coyote Search – July 26, 9-10:30 p.m., Cox Arboretum MetroPark

Discover what enables coyotes to be so highly adaptable, allowing them to survive in the developing world, and then journey into the night and use sounds to try to lure them in for a closer look. Registration required. Ages 18 and up.

Fly Fishing: Casting 1 – July 29, 6-8 p.m., Possum Creek MetroPark

Join MetroParks instructors as they take you through each casting exercise using on and off-water methods and targets. Registration required. Ages 16 and up.

Try Paddlesports – July 31, 5-7 p.m., Eastwood MetroPark

An overview of different paddle crafts will be given and then experience the sport in a controlled environment. No registration required. All ages.

For information, visitmetroparks.org.