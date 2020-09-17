Quack, quack: Enter now for your chance to win big prizes as a part of the 17th Annual URS Rubber Duck Regatta

Due to the unique challenges presented by the coronavirus pandemic, the United Rehabilitation Services of Dayton needs the community’s help more than ever.
For decades, the non-profit organization has been providing aid and services to children and adults with disabilities, and now, for the 17th year in a row, it is putting together a fun way to raise money and awareness for this cause.
On Friday, Sept. 18, the URS will be holding a virtual version of the 17th Annual URS Rubber Duck Regatta. In years past, the event, which has been organized in conjunction with the Hispanic Heritage Festival, has drawn large crowds at RiverScape MetroPark. Typically, volunteers dropped rubber ducks from Riverside Drive Bridge into the river and awarded prizes to those who contributed those ducks that finished first.
This year, to ensure that all of the participants remain safe, the URS is moving forward with a virtual finale, which will be streamed at the Dixie Twin Drive-In Theatre.
Gates will open for Duck Day at the Dixie Twin at 7 p.m. Entry is $5 per person over the age of 5 and space will be limited to the first 400 cars. The virtual duck drop and announcement of winners will take place at 8:30 p.m. After, guests can stay to watch a movie (“How to Train Your Dragon” or “Back to the Future”). Organizers recommend guests arrive early to pick their preferred screen.
Ducks can be adopted for $5 each or a Quack Pack (6 ducks for $25) online at daytonducks.com or text DUCK to 24365 #daytonducks.
All proceeds support vital programs at United Rehabilitation Services (URS) for children and adults with developmental and acquired disabilities. Visit www.ursdayton.org to learn more.
The 2020 Rubber Duck Regatta winners will be chosen via random draw on the computer. Winners will be announced at the Dixie Twin Drive-In Finale Event and will be notified via phone or email.
HOW TO GO
What: United Rehabilitation Services' 17th Annual Rubber Duck Regatta, presented by Synchrony, now a virtual event
When: 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 18
Cost: Admission to the event is $5 per person over age 5.
Where: Dixie Twin Drive-In Theatre, 6201 N. Dixie Drive, Dayton
THE PRIZES
6 “LUCKY DUCKS” will win the following prizes:
GRAND PRIZE: A 5-night stay on a 2-bedroom floating home on Norris Lake sponsored by Aquaknox Marine
2nd PLACE: $1,000 Buffalo Wild Wings gift card
3rd PLACE: $1,000 Watson’s gift card
4th PLACE: $1,000 gift card for swimming lessons at Goldfish Swim School
5th PLACE: $500 gift card to Target
6th PLACE: Cane’s for a year from Dayton-area Raising Cane’s