Queer-focused art, music festival to be held at Yellow Cab Tavern during Dayton Pride

HEARTSIQ, a queer-focused art, music and performance group that has organized monthly events at the Yellow Cab Tavern for the past seven months, has announced a three-day festival in conjunction with Dayton Pride.
Slated June 2-4 at Yellow Cab Tavern and hosted by Thrillda Swinton, HEARTSIQ’s Mixtape will feature eclectic artists, musicians, vendors and two nights of silent disco dance parties.
“The Dayton LGBTQIA+ community is one of the most accepting and loving groups of folks in our city,” said Sabrina Cox, HEARTSIQ board member and organizer, in a news release. “After losing Masque, it felt like the younger queer community, and those questioning their identity, were lost and without a hub. And the rest of the community had one less place to gather.”
“Mixtape is going to be bonkers,” added Ky Heart, HEARTSIQ founder and president. “We’ve got artists of all kinds, from vendors to bands to visual artists to poets and more. We’ve got a silent disco each night. You’ve never seen a pride after party like this one!”
Headliners include Abertooth Lincoln (Dayton) and Leggy (Cincinnati) along with featured artist Dave Ackels in addition to drag performances from Scarlett Moon and friends, burlesque performances, visual showcases, DJs, poetry and more. Handmade vendors, food trucks and more will be featured in the Night Market area.
“Our monthly HEARTSIQ events are aimed to be a showcase of all types of art created and performed by folk of the queer community.” said Kim L, HEARTSIQ board member and local DJ. “Dayton has been in desperate need of a common gathering place and events for the queer community for some time now. We have been blessed to have the opportunity to collaborate and create a space for us to celebrate ourselves, love each other and to thrive as a whole.”
Cover and doors open at 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday with the full Night Market and entertainment starting at the same time. Drag brunch cover starts at 11 a.m. on Sunday with performance starting at 11:45 a.m.
Tickets are $15 for a Friday and Saturday weekend pass with an additional $10 add on for the drag brunch on Sunday. Single night tickets are $9 in advance and $12 at the door each night for both Friday and Saturday with drag brunch tickets available for $12 in advance and $15 at the door. Advanced tickets and more information are available online at HEARTSIQ.com.
Yellow Cab Tavern is located at 700 E. Fourth St., Dayton.
