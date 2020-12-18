Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers opens 2nd Beavercreek restaurant

Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers has opened its fourth Dayton-area restaurant, and its second Beavercreek location, at the Mall at Fairfield Commons, but it is serving only carryout and drive-through service for now. CONTRIBUTED

“We have such a diverse selection of dining and entertainment spots for guests to enjoy at The Mall at Fairfield Commons,” Leanne Ruboksy, general manager at The Mall at Fairfield Commons, said in the release. “We are looking forward to welcoming guests to Raising Cane’s Chicken, while keeping the health of shoppers our top priority and providing the safest experience possible.”

Raising Cane’s Chicken joins Basil’s on Market, Auntie Anne’s and Deg’s Flame-Grilled Chicken as recently added dining options, mall officials said in a release.

Matt Salts, marketing director of RCO Limited, told this news outlet in July that his company, which is the Ohio franchisee of Baton Rouge, LA-based Raising Cane’s, believes the Dayton-Springfield region and northeast Ohio are the most attractive markets in the state and is planning to expand the chain’s footprint in both areas.

“It’s a great opportunity for us,” Salts said of the Mall at Fairfield Commons location. “We see a lot of traffic flow here. The community has supported us. And it’s near Wright State University and Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.”

The new restaurant opens at 10 a.m. daily. It closes at midnight on Friday and Saturday, and at 11 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, according to Raising Cane’s web site.