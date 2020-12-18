Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers opens 2nd Beavercreek restaurant

Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers has opened its fourth Dayton-area location, and its second in Beavercreek, as it gears up to open another Miami Valley location in 2021.
The newest Raising Cane’s is located at 2755 Fairfield Commons Blvd., in space that previously housed a Verizon store near outside the Mall at Fairfield Commons. Mall officials announced Friday that the restaurant opened to the public earlier this week, although for now, the restaurant is offering only drive-through and takeout orders, with no dine-in service.
Raising Cane’s Ohio operates restaurants on Miamisburg-Centerville Road (State Route 725) in Washington Twp. in south Beavercreek on Indian Ripple road across from The Greene Town Center, and on Old Troy Pike in Huber Heights, which opened in July 2020. Another location is scheduled to open in Springfield in early 2021.
Mall at Fairfield Commons officials said in a release that the new Raising Cane’s is now part of the property’s “vibrant selection of dining options.”
“We have such a diverse selection of dining and entertainment spots for guests to enjoy at The Mall at Fairfield Commons,” Leanne Ruboksy, general manager at The Mall at Fairfield Commons, said in the release. “We are looking forward to welcoming guests to Raising Cane’s Chicken, while keeping the health of shoppers our top priority and providing the safest experience possible.”
Raising Cane’s Chicken joins Basil’s on Market, Auntie Anne’s and Deg’s Flame-Grilled Chicken as recently added dining options, mall officials said in a release.
Matt Salts, marketing director of RCO Limited, told this news outlet in July that his company, which is the Ohio franchisee of Baton Rouge, LA-based Raising Cane’s, believes the Dayton-Springfield region and northeast Ohio are the most attractive markets in the state and is planning to expand the chain’s footprint in both areas.
“It’s a great opportunity for us,” Salts said of the Mall at Fairfield Commons location. “We see a lot of traffic flow here. The community has supported us. And it’s near Wright State University and Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.”
The new restaurant opens at 10 a.m. daily. It closes at midnight on Friday and Saturday, and at 11 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, according to Raising Cane’s web site.