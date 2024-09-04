Rodney Atkins, Sammy Kershaw and more star country musicians will be at Lori’s Roadhouse this fall

Country star Rodney Atkins will return to Lori’s Roadhouse at 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6. General admission tickets start at $35 and general admission VIP Pit (standing room only) tickets are $60. Atkins will be joined by special guest Channing Wilson.

“The show is expected to sell out, because it’s actually the second time that Rodney Atkins will be at Lori’s Roadhouse. We had a huge turnout for the first show, and looking at the demand for the second show, it’s definitely going to be close to a sellout, if not a sold-out show. So, we’re really excited to bring Rodney Atkins back,” Adams said.

Sammy Kershaw is another iconic name that will perform at Lori’s Roadhouse at 8 p.m. Sept. 27. Kershaw will make his LRH debut. General admission tickets are $35. The VIP Pit is almost sold out. (There are about 50 VIP pit tickets remaining for this show.)

“We are very excited to have Sammy Kershaw headlining the night,” Adams said.

After a sold-out show at LRH in 2022, Jo Dee Messina will return at 8 p.m. Oct. 26. General admission tickets are $35. (VIP Pit tickets are sold out.)

“Jo Dee Messina is an artist that needs no explanation. This is the second time she will be at Lori’s Roadhouse, and she sold out immediately when she had her first show here a couple of years ago,” Adams said. “Tickets are selling fast. So, if people want to see Jo Dee Messina, I would definitely recommend getting your tickets now.”

A Chris Stapleton and Eric Church Tribute Band will perform Oct. 18. General admission tickets are $15.

“There’s going to be two great artists at the venue singing your favorite Chris Stapleton and Eric Church number one songs. We are really excited to do that. We haven’t really brough in a lot of tribute bands in the past, so this is something new that we’re doing, but looking at the reaction from all of our ticket buyers, and people coming into the venue, they are extremely excited about this show. We will definitely have a good turnout for that event,” Adams said.

Lori's Roadhouse is located at 4924 Union Centre Pavilion Drive in West Chester Twp. The 24,000-square-foot venue features a variety of entertainment options all week.