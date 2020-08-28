Special beer release this weekend to benefit Pink Ribbon Girls

Explore 7 things to do this weekend

“We’re excited to expand our national footprint and raise money in creative ways to continue providing our clients with free rides to treatment, healthy meals, housecleaning, and peer support, especially during these uncertain times,” Heather Salazar, president and CEO of Pink Ribbon Girls, said in a release.

“We’re grateful for Moeller Brew Barn and Hollywood Gaming’s willingness to join forces in support of our mission.”

The new beer will be on tap throughout the Hollywood Gaming property for the next few months and will be available in six-packs during Saturday’s event hours.

It will also be available in the Maria Stein and Troy taprooms on Thursday Sept. 3 at 5 p.m.

“It’s the perfect end-of-summer beer and is pink in color due to its refreshing flavor and works well to raise awareness about breast and gynecological cancer and the Pink Ribbon Girls mission,” Nick Moeller, founder of Moeller Brew Barn, said.

Hollywood Gaming at Dayton Raceway is located at 777 Hollywood Blvd. in Dayton.