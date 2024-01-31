Springfield’s Art Noire to celebrate Black expression, creativity over 2 days

Friday’s activities will include panel discussions, a gallery tour and live performances, while Saturday will include a social hour, exhibition awards and more live music highlighted by a performance from the Urban Art Orchestra, coming in from Detroit.

“We’re meeting a need in a lot of areas with events dedicated toward Black expression and creativity, giving people what they want to see and celebrating Black history and culture,” said Dorian Hunter, Art Noire organizer.

Art Noire drew 75 attendees the first year, which complemented the SMoA’s then current “Black Life as Subject Matter II” exhibition, and attracted around 350 people in 2023. Hunter is hoping for 1,000 attendees this year.

One of the highlights and a new addition is a gallery of works by 33 Black artists from Ohio and beyond, including one from West Africa’s Ivory Coast. It will be curated by Jamaal Durr, a Dayton-based artist, and it will remain on display in the SMoA for two to three weeks after Art Noire for those who can’t attend.

Most Art Noire activities will be in the SMoA’s newly renovated North Wing.

“It’s a great honor to be the part of this development in the museum’s history,” Hunter said.

He’s also pleased Art Noire has gained a strong reputation beyond the Springfield area, building relationships into southwestern Ohio and gaining contributions from more than 40 businesses and community members who believed in the concept.

While this expansion to two days is a big step, Hunter said the future looks bright in its partnerships with the SMoA and others. He hopes everybody will be a part of it.

“We have a vibe I believe anybody of any race, culture or background will appreciate, especially young professionals. Art is a component that brings people together through both performing and visual arts,” he said.

HOW TO GO

What: Art Noire: Love Black

Where: Springfield Museum of Art, 107 Cliff Park Rd., Springfield

When: noon to 8:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 2 and 5:45-9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 3

Admission: free on Friday; $15 on Saturday

More info: www.artxnoire.com