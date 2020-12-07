X

Take in Dayton’s historic holiday splendor on this Oregon District virtual home tour

The Oregon District Holiday Home Tour, an annual pilgrimage for lovers of historic homes and architecture, will go virtual this year. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER
The Oregon District Holiday Home Tour, an annual pilgrimage for lovers of historic homes and architecture, will go virtual this year. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER

Credit: Tom Gilliam

Credit: Tom Gilliam

What to Do | 1 hour ago
By Lisa Powell

The Oregon District’s Grand Holiday Tour of Homes — an annual pilgrimage for historic-home and architecture lovers — will go virtual this year.

Due to the pandemic, the traditional tour was cancelled, but three homes in the Dayton historic district will be showcased Saturday, Dec. 12 during free Facebook Live video tours with the homeowners.

The Oregon District Holiday Tour, an annual pilgrimage for lovers of historic homes and architecture, will go virtual this year. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER
The Oregon District Holiday Tour, an annual pilgrimage for lovers of historic homes and architecture, will go virtual this year. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER

Credit: Tom Gilliam

Credit: Tom Gilliam

The homes highlighted on this year’s tour will be 111 Brown St., 5 Cass St. and the garden and exterior of 52 Green St.

ExploreDayton gift ideas: What to give friends who love food and brew

A video host will facilitate a conversation with the homeowners about the history of the home and how they have made it their own, according to a release from organizers.

PHOTOS: See historic Oregon District homes decked out for the holidays

Dayton created what is now the Oregon District in 1972. It was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1974. Most of the historic buildings and homes are in Federal to Queen Anne home styles.

The home tour will be streamed on the 2020 Virtual Grand Holiday Tour of Homes and the Oregon Historic District Facebook pages.

The Oregon District Holiday Tour, an annual pilgrimage for lovers of historic homes and architecture, will go virtual this year. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER
The Oregon District Holiday Tour, an annual pilgrimage for lovers of historic homes and architecture, will go virtual this year. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER

Credit: Tom Gilliam

Credit: Tom Gilliam

A tour will begin each half hour at 11 a.m., 11:30 a.m., and noon. Online guests will be able to ask questions via the Facebook Live comments section. The video tours will be available to stream after an initial, live premier.

ExploreWhimsical Windows decorating contest adds a bit of holiday spirit to downtown Dayton

The annual event is a fundraiser for the neighborhood’s non-profit organization that covers community expenses such as upkeep in Newcom Park and residential street lighting. This year, guests can also make an online donation to the Oregon Historic District Society.

In Other News

© 2020 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.