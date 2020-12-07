Take in Dayton’s historic holiday splendor on this Oregon District virtual home tour

The Oregon District’s Grand Holiday Tour of Homes — an annual pilgrimage for historic-home and architecture lovers — will go virtual this year.
Due to the pandemic, the traditional tour was cancelled, but three homes in the Dayton historic district will be showcased Saturday, Dec. 12 during free Facebook Live video tours with the homeowners.
Credit: Tom Gilliam
The homes highlighted on this year’s tour will be 111 Brown St., 5 Cass St. and the garden and exterior of 52 Green St.
A video host will facilitate a conversation with the homeowners about the history of the home and how they have made it their own, according to a release from organizers.
Dayton created what is now the Oregon District in 1972. It was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1974. Most of the historic buildings and homes are in Federal to Queen Anne home styles.
The home tour will be streamed on the 2020 Virtual Grand Holiday Tour of Homes and the Oregon Historic District Facebook pages.
Credit: Tom Gilliam
A tour will begin each half hour at 11 a.m., 11:30 a.m., and noon. Online guests will be able to ask questions via the Facebook Live comments section. The video tours will be available to stream after an initial, live premier.
The annual event is a fundraiser for the neighborhood’s non-profit organization that covers community expenses such as upkeep in Newcom Park and residential street lighting. This year, guests can also make an online donation to the Oregon Historic District Society.