THANKSGIVING DAY DINING: Dayton-area restaurants open and serving holiday meals on Thanksgiving Day

Here's what we've got so far — check back for updates

🦃 Bob Evans Restaurants

This Thanksgiving, guests can have a Thanksgiving feast, such as this one, delivered to the homes of their loved ones with their "Homestyle Hugs" program. Credit: Ryan Benyi Photography Credit: Ryan Benyi Photography

All Bob Evans locations will be open until 7 p.m. on the holiday. Guests can order from the full breakfast menu until 11 a.m., then a limited breakfast menu and special Thanksgiving meal, which includes a choice of entrée, three sides, bread and a slice of pie for $14.99. There will also be a premium option available, including both ham and turkey, for $16.99. A special kids version will also be available for $6.99.

WHERE: Multiple locations throughout the Miami Valley

WHEN: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. for dine-in and carryout

COST: $14.99 (traditional turkey dinner and sides), $16.99 (includes ham and turkey)

MORE INFO: Website

🦃Carvers Steaks & Chops

Traditional Turkey Dinner Served with trimmings of cornbread stuffing, mashed potatoes and gravy, glazed carrots, cranberry sauce, choice of soup or salad, baked bread and pumpkin pie. Other entree options include Carvers Prime Rib or Grilled Ham Steak. The restaurant will also be serving their regular dinner menu all night long.

WHERE: 1535 Miamisburg-Centerville Road (Ohio 725), Washington Twp.

WHEN: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

COST: $26 to $30, depending on entree choice

INFO/RESERVATIONS: Reservations are required; call (937) 433-7099.

🦃 Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar

The special Thanksgiving Day menu includes a choice of Mixed Herb-Roasted Turkey accompanied by traditional holiday trimmings, including Green Beans and Onions, family-style Mashed Potatoes and seasonal desserts such as Harvest New York Cheesecake. Children will be served a special three-course menu for $23. Beyond turkey, Fleming’s will also be offering their three course meal with Filet Mignon or Prime Bone-In Ribeye. The full menu will also be available.

WHERE: 4432 Walnut St. at The Greene Town Center, Beavercreek

WHEN: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

COST: Starting at $45 per adult, $23 for children

RESERVATIONS/INFO: Website or (937) 320-9548.

🦃Florentine Restaurant

The interior of the The Florentine restaurant in Germantown, which dates to 1816, and which has new, local ownership. MARK FISHER/STAFF

The historic Florentine restaurant in Germantown is hosting a Thanksgiving Day buffet that includes roasted turkey or ham, dressing, mashed potatoes, green beans, corn pudding, sweet potatoes with marshmallow topping, coleslaw, cranberry sauce, a roll with butter and seasonal pie. Beverages are not included in the buffet price.

WHERE: 21 W. Market St., Germantown

WHEN: Buffet: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

COST: $24.99/ adults $10.99/ kids 8 & under

INFO/RESERVATIONS: Reservations are required. Call (937) 855-7759.

Rob's Hot Bar at Rob's Restaurant in Brookville is filed with home style delights. Photo by Amelia Robinson Credit: Amelia Robinson Credit: Amelia Robinson

🦃Rob’s Restaurant

Rob’s is once again serving up a Thanksgiving buffet with some additional regular favorites. The Thanksgiving fare includes turkey, mashed potatoes, green beans, carrots, corn, dressing and fish, in addition to the regular buffet of fried chicken, pizza, mac 'n cheese, a dessert bar and more.

WHEN: 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

WHERE: 705 Arlington Road, Brookville

COST: Buffet is $12.99 per person

INFO/RESERVATIONS: Call (937) 833-3310 to make a reservation.

