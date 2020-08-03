There’s a ‘ghost’ Bob Evans restaurant in town, and customers want to know why

There are no visible signs that Bob Evans intends to make the closure permanent. The restaurant’s dining room tables and chairs are intact, the ceiling fans are still on, and even a computer screen remains illuminated and seemingly ready to go.

We asked a spokeswoman for Bob Evans Restaurants last week about the dormant location and received a reply that, “There are no new updates to share at this time as that location remains in temporary closure status.”

We followed up and asked whether the Wilmington Pike restaurant was the only Dayton-area location that hasn’t reopened since the coronavirus pandemic, and received a similar reply: “We don’t have any additional updates to share at this time related to any of the other Dayton restaurants.”

One Dayton-area Bob Evans restaurant remains closed even as 15 other have reopened. This restaurant at 5525 Wilmington Pike near the Cornerstone of Centerville has failed to reopen, to the frustration of some of its regular customers, and the company hasn't said why. MARK FISHER/STAFF

On its web site, Bob Evans restaurants says, "We’ve always believed in treating strangers like friends and friends like family. During this time, we’re all family and looking out for each other will help us get through these challenges.

When you need a comfort meal, Bob Evans will get it to you safely whether you are dining-in or taking out. Place your order online for delivery to your home, takeout or curbside pickup at your local Bob Evans and feel confident you’ll not only stay safe, but be well fed.”