Things to do in Dayton this weekend | June 13-15, 2025

Father’s Day Build Weekend at Dayton Brick Shop

When: June 12-15

Location: 5519 Bigger Road, Dayton

Details: Dayton Brick Shop will celebrate Father’s Day with a special building event. For $20, guests will build a lawnmower-themed set complete with two customizable minifigures.

Camp Mahanaim Friday the 13th Outdoor Quartet Concert

When: 9 p.m. June 13

Location: 6336 Guy Murray Road, New Paris

Details: To celebrate Friday the 13th, Camp Mahanaim in New Paris will host a string quartet along its shore line, playing classic rock hits. Guests are encouraged to bring their own seating. All proceeds from the event go towards the camp.

Lost Creek Reserve Garden and Antique Show

Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

When: 6-9 p.m. June 13 and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. June 14

Location: 1058 Knoop Road, Troy

Details: Lost Creek Reserve’s Garden and Antique Show will return this weekend for its 26th year.

Centerville Party in the Park featuring Resurrection

When: 5:30-9 p.m. June 13

Location: 255 W. Spring Valley Road, Centerville

Details: Centerville’s Summer Concert Series is set to return June 13 with a performance from Journey tribute band Resurrection. This free event will also feature children’s activities, food trucks and more. The band will take the stage at 7 p.m.

Waynesville Street Faire

When: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. June 14

Location: 75 S. Main St., Waynesville

Details: The Waynesville Street Faire will feature vendors placed throughout the city’s historic downtown district. Guests will be able to purchase antiques and handmade crafts, try various dishes and more.

Wine Fest at The Greene

When: 5-9 p.m. June 14

Location: 4452 Buckeye Lane, Beavercreek

Details: Beavercreek’s outdoor shopping center The Greene will host another iteration of Wine Fest June 14. Aside from various wines, the event will also feature a beer garden for guests. Live music will be played 6-9 p.m.

‘Pastime’ film premiere at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force

When: 5-8:30 p.m. June 14

Location: 1100 Spaatz Road, Wright Patterson Air Force Base

Details: The National Museum of the U.S. Air Force will host the red carpet premiere of the upcoming film “Pastime.” Directed by Miamisburg native Corinthian Campbell, the film is a coming of age story which discusses themes of nostalgia, love and more.

Where the Wild Things Are Festival

When: 7 p.m. June 14

Location: 531 E. Wenger Road, Englewood

Details: The Where the Wild Things Are Festival will celebrate the iconic children book with an event for those age 21 and older. This nostalgia-infused party will feature fire dancers, flow artists, DJs and more. Guests are encouraged to dress as their own inner child.

Dayton Seafood Fest

When: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. June 15

Location: 905 E. Third St., Dayton

Details: The Brightside Music Venue will host a new Dayton Food Truck Rally this weekend themed around seafood. A number of local vendors will be in attendance, each selling crab, lobster, shrimp and other aquatic dishes.

Juneteenth Music Festival

When: 4-9 p.m. June 15

Location: 8633 Brandt Pike, Dayton

Details: To prepare for Juneteenth later this month, Huber Heights will host a concert at its Eichelberger Amphitheater June 15. Artists scheduled to perform include Gemstone, Soul Pocket and DJ Oscar. Black-owned food trucks and vendors will also be set up around the venue.