Things to do in Dayton this weekend | June 13-15, 2025

This weekend, there will be many events taking place across the Dayton area celebrating Father’s Day, Juneteenth, Friday the 13th and more.
Here’s a look at what’s happening:
Father’s Day Build Weekend at Dayton Brick Shop
When: June 12-15
Location: 5519 Bigger Road, Dayton
Details: Dayton Brick Shop will celebrate Father’s Day with a special building event. For $20, guests will build a lawnmower-themed set complete with two customizable minifigures.
Camp Mahanaim Friday the 13th Outdoor Quartet Concert
When: 9 p.m. June 13
Location: 6336 Guy Murray Road, New Paris
Details: To celebrate Friday the 13th, Camp Mahanaim in New Paris will host a string quartet along its shore line, playing classic rock hits. Guests are encouraged to bring their own seating. All proceeds from the event go towards the camp.
Lost Creek Reserve Garden and Antique Show
When: 6-9 p.m. June 13 and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. June 14
Location: 1058 Knoop Road, Troy
Details: Lost Creek Reserve’s Garden and Antique Show will return this weekend for its 26th year.
Centerville Party in the Park featuring Resurrection
When: 5:30-9 p.m. June 13
Location: 255 W. Spring Valley Road, Centerville
Details: Centerville’s Summer Concert Series is set to return June 13 with a performance from Journey tribute band Resurrection. This free event will also feature children’s activities, food trucks and more. The band will take the stage at 7 p.m.
When: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. June 14
Location: 75 S. Main St., Waynesville
Details: The Waynesville Street Faire will feature vendors placed throughout the city’s historic downtown district. Guests will be able to purchase antiques and handmade crafts, try various dishes and more.
When: 5-9 p.m. June 14
Location: 4452 Buckeye Lane, Beavercreek
Details: Beavercreek’s outdoor shopping center The Greene will host another iteration of Wine Fest June 14. Aside from various wines, the event will also feature a beer garden for guests. Live music will be played 6-9 p.m.
‘Pastime’ film premiere at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force
When: 5-8:30 p.m. June 14
Location: 1100 Spaatz Road, Wright Patterson Air Force Base
Details: The National Museum of the U.S. Air Force will host the red carpet premiere of the upcoming film “Pastime.” Directed by Miamisburg native Corinthian Campbell, the film is a coming of age story which discusses themes of nostalgia, love and more.
Where the Wild Things Are Festival
When: 7 p.m. June 14
Location: 531 E. Wenger Road, Englewood
Details: The Where the Wild Things Are Festival will celebrate the iconic children book with an event for those age 21 and older. This nostalgia-infused party will feature fire dancers, flow artists, DJs and more. Guests are encouraged to dress as their own inner child.
When: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. June 15
Location: 905 E. Third St., Dayton
Details: The Brightside Music Venue will host a new Dayton Food Truck Rally this weekend themed around seafood. A number of local vendors will be in attendance, each selling crab, lobster, shrimp and other aquatic dishes.
When: 4-9 p.m. June 15
Location: 8633 Brandt Pike, Dayton
Details: To prepare for Juneteenth later this month, Huber Heights will host a concert at its Eichelberger Amphitheater June 15. Artists scheduled to perform include Gemstone, Soul Pocket and DJ Oscar. Black-owned food trucks and vendors will also be set up around the venue.
