Miamisburg native’s debut feature film to premiere at National Museum of the U.S. Air Force

According to press notes, the film follows Crosley, a theater worker haunted by the memories of his golden years when life made sense, dreams felt within reach and love was real. As he reminisces about the girl who once held his heart, Crosley is faced with a gut-wrenching question: is it better to chase a passion or settle for a pastime?

Billed as “a visceral, first-person journey through love, loss and the ever-relentless passage of time,” “Pastime” will have its world premiere Saturday, June 14 at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force.

Campbell, who portrays Crosley, has spent the past three years working on the film, which was made on a self-financed $10,000 budget. He wrote, produced, directed, filmed, acted in and edited the project, which was filmed in cooperation with the city of Miamisburg and features local landmarks and a cast spanning from Cincinnati to Cleveland. Dayton, Cincinnati and Indian Lake served as backdrops as well.

He takes pride in shooting the film in his own backyard, giving voice to Americana.

“I love Miamisburg and surrounding areas like Dayton and Springboro,” Campbell said. “Sometimes in life the best things are the simplest things. I wish people would realize how (valuable) small town America is. Small towns have (great) stories and experiences to tell, especially small towns with history.”

His love of film has been an intrinsic part of his life since he was a kid making home movies on his camcorder with his sister and friends. In 2019, inspired by such films as “The Shining,” “The Lighthouse” and “Birdman,” he was prepared to take his artistry to feature length status. He said the most difficult aspect of making “Pastime” was spending one year editing footage while working a full-time job.

“We had hours of footage to go through, and for the longest time it was me editing the film by myself by hand,” Campbell said. “Since 2023 the majority of weeknights I stayed up to probably 2 or 4 a.m. and sometimes I went all night. It was grueling but I’m so satisfied now. I think people will really appreciate the pacing of the film and how it was made.”

Local independent filmmaker Johnny Catalano of the Catalano Film Festival has notably championed “Pastime” and hopes audiences will embrace another up-and-coming regional filmmaker.

“Corinthian’s drive and tenacity is evident,” Catalano said. “‘Pastime’ is a story he’s thought about for a long time. It’s amazing to see someone at such a young age be a natural storyteller. What he’s been able to achieve is very important. He has also captured a slice of Southwest Ohio at this moment in time, a Midwestern version of America that isn’t necessarily presented in Hollywood films.”

Campbell looks forward to taking a much-needed break before creating his next film. He’s excited for what the future holds and anticipates the world premiere of “Pastime” with gladness.

“Every film has it challenges but if you learn to persevere you can come out the other end still breathing and have a piece of art that is a representation of your craft,” Campbell said.

HOW TO GO

What: World premiere screening of “Pastime”

When: 6 p.m. Saturday, June 14. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.

Where: National Museum of the U.S. Air Force, 1100 Spaatz St., Dayton

Cost: $15

For tickets or more info: pastimefilm.com

FYI: A Q&A hosted by Johnny Catalano will take place immediately after the screening at 8 p.m. followed by a meet and greet with the cast at 8:30 p.m.