Things to do in the Dayton region this weekend: Musicals, festivals, fashion shows and more

“Seussical the Musical”

When: 8 p.m. Aug. 8 and 3 and 8 p.m. Aug. 9

Location: Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown

Description: Based on the work of the classic children’s book author Dr. Seuss, “Seussical the Musical” will be performed by Middletown Lyric Theatre.

America at the Rose Music Center

When: 8 p.m. Aug. 8

Location: 6800 Executive Blvd., Huber Heights

Description: Known for songs such as “A Horse with No Name” and “You Can Do Magic,” classic rock band America will perform at the Rose Music Center this Friday. Doors open at 7 p.m.

Englewood Festival

When: Aug. 9-10

Location: Centennial Park, 321 Union Blvd., Englewood

Description: The annual Englewood Festival is a multi-day event held the second weekend in August. There will be a 5K, art festival, live music, car show and more.

Touch a Truck

When: 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Aug. 9

Location: North Park, 195 Tamarack Trail, Springboro

Description: Each year, the city of Springboro will showcase police cars, fire trucks, tow trucks, school buses and more for families to check out. Kids will be able to sit in the driver’s seat, honk the vehicles’ horn and see various equipment. Sensory sensitive time, in which no horns or loud noises will occur, will happen from 9:30-10 a.m.

Nature Story Time

When: 10-11 a.m. Aug. 9

Location: Riverfront Park, 1 Water St., Miamisburg

Description: The Dayton Metro Library has teamed up with Miamisburg Parks and Recreation to present this story time event, featuring nature-themed fables and activities. This installment will focus on various species of frogs and toads. The event is free but registration is required.

Destination Cars and Coffee

Credit: Submitted Photo Credit: Submitted Photo

When: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Aug. 9

Location: Destination Outlets, 8000 Factory Shops Blvd., Jeffersonville

Description: Destination Cars and Coffee is an event designed for automobile lovers, where guests can meet and discuss their rides. As the title suggests, free coffee will be a part of the fun. Wheelies, burn-outs and reckless driving will not be permitted.

Piqua Center Jeep Jam

When: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Aug. 9

Location: 987 E. Ash St., Piqua

Description: The Piqua Center’s upcoming Jeep Jam event will feature a number of Jeep enthusiasts, various activities, live music, food trucks and more.

End of Summer Bash and Back-to-School Party

When: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Aug. 9

Location: Morrow Arts Center, 10 Miranda St., Morrow

Description: This Saturday, the Morrow Arts Center will host the End of Summer Bash and Back-to-School Party. From 10 a.m.-3 p.m., guests can explore “Game Alley,” featuring a variety of activities sponsored by local businesses and organizations. From 3-6 p.m., guests will be able to decorate parking spots outside the Morrow Arts Center with chalk art.

Dare to Be: Regal Ballroom Bloom

When: 5-8 p.m. Aug. 9

Location: Dayton Woman’s Club, 225 N. Ludlow St., Dayton

Description: Dare to Be: Regal Ballroom Bloom is a fashion-centered experience, where guests can watch a runway show, take part in conversations with local businesses and more. There will also be a live panel with “America’s Next Top Model” finalist Elizabeth Henley.

Art on the Commons

When: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Aug. 10

Location: Fraze Pavilion, 675 Lincoln Park Blvd., Kettering

Description: The 37th annual Art on the Commons will celebrate the local art scene with live music, showcases and more.