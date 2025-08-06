Things to do in the Dayton region this weekend: Musicals, festivals, fashion shows and more

This weekend, there will be many events taking place across the Dayton area including car shows, festivals and concerts.
Here’s a look at what’s happening:
When: 8 p.m. Aug. 8 and 3 and 8 p.m. Aug. 9
Location: Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown
Description: Based on the work of the classic children’s book author Dr. Seuss, “Seussical the Musical” will be performed by Middletown Lyric Theatre.
America at the Rose Music Center
When: 8 p.m. Aug. 8
Location: 6800 Executive Blvd., Huber Heights
Description: Known for songs such as “A Horse with No Name” and “You Can Do Magic,” classic rock band America will perform at the Rose Music Center this Friday. Doors open at 7 p.m.
When: Aug. 9-10
Location: Centennial Park, 321 Union Blvd., Englewood
Description: The annual Englewood Festival is a multi-day event held the second weekend in August. There will be a 5K, art festival, live music, car show and more.
When: 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Aug. 9
Location: North Park, 195 Tamarack Trail, Springboro
Description: Each year, the city of Springboro will showcase police cars, fire trucks, tow trucks, school buses and more for families to check out. Kids will be able to sit in the driver’s seat, honk the vehicles’ horn and see various equipment. Sensory sensitive time, in which no horns or loud noises will occur, will happen from 9:30-10 a.m.
When: 10-11 a.m. Aug. 9
Location: Riverfront Park, 1 Water St., Miamisburg
Description: The Dayton Metro Library has teamed up with Miamisburg Parks and Recreation to present this story time event, featuring nature-themed fables and activities. This installment will focus on various species of frogs and toads. The event is free but registration is required.
When: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Aug. 9
Location: Destination Outlets, 8000 Factory Shops Blvd., Jeffersonville
Description: Destination Cars and Coffee is an event designed for automobile lovers, where guests can meet and discuss their rides. As the title suggests, free coffee will be a part of the fun. Wheelies, burn-outs and reckless driving will not be permitted.
When: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Aug. 9
Location: 987 E. Ash St., Piqua
Description: The Piqua Center’s upcoming Jeep Jam event will feature a number of Jeep enthusiasts, various activities, live music, food trucks and more.
End of Summer Bash and Back-to-School Party
When: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Aug. 9
Location: Morrow Arts Center, 10 Miranda St., Morrow
Description: This Saturday, the Morrow Arts Center will host the End of Summer Bash and Back-to-School Party. From 10 a.m.-3 p.m., guests can explore “Game Alley,” featuring a variety of activities sponsored by local businesses and organizations. From 3-6 p.m., guests will be able to decorate parking spots outside the Morrow Arts Center with chalk art.
Dare to Be: Regal Ballroom Bloom
When: 5-8 p.m. Aug. 9
Location: Dayton Woman’s Club, 225 N. Ludlow St., Dayton
Description: Dare to Be: Regal Ballroom Bloom is a fashion-centered experience, where guests can watch a runway show, take part in conversations with local businesses and more. There will also be a live panel with “America’s Next Top Model” finalist Elizabeth Henley.
When: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Aug. 10
Location: Fraze Pavilion, 675 Lincoln Park Blvd., Kettering
Description: The 37th annual Art on the Commons will celebrate the local art scene with live music, showcases and more.
