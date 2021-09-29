dayton-daily-news logo
TODAY: Celebrate National Coffee Day with free cups of coffee at Boston Stoker

Boston Stoker will be celebrating National Coffee Day, taking place on Wednesday, Sept. 29, by offering free 12-ounce cups of coffee and $2 off other coffee beverages.
Caption
Credit: Dave Obenour

What to Do
By Ashley Moor
43 minutes ago

Calling all coffee addicts! Dayton-based Boston Stoker is paying tribute to the most beloved drink by offering free cups of coffee on National Coffee Day, today, Sept. 29.

Since 2005, National Coffee Day, created by the National Coffee Association, has been celebrating independent coffee shops, specialty coffee farmers and coffee lovers of all varieties.

Today, all Boston Stoker locations will be offering free 12-ounce cups of coffee and $2 off all other coffee beverages.

“Today is National Coffee Day and I would like to thank all of our employees, farmers, customers and partners,” said Henry Dean, president of Boston Stoker. “We are all blessed to work in such an amazing industry and get to source, roast and serve amazing coffees daily. Please enjoy a free cup on us today!”

A full list of area Boston Stoker locations can be found by visiting the company’s website.

