TONIGHT: Dayton’s Carillon Brass performs free virtual holiday concert

The Carillon Brass, five members of the Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra, will perform their seasonal concert at 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 18, 2020. CONTRIBUTED
Credit: www.andysnow.com

What to Do | 14 minutes ago
By Lisa Powell

A Dayton holiday concert tradition goes virtual tonight, Dec. 18.

The Carillon Brass, five members of the Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra, will perform a seasonal concert at 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 18.

The free concert, known as “Bach’s Lunch,” features traditional holiday favorites and other music for brass instruments.

The Carillon Brass members are Charles Pagnard, principal trumpet; Alan Siebert, second trumpet; Aaron Brant, principal horn; Chad Arnow, bass trombone; and Tim Northcut, principal tuba.

The concert can also be viewed on demand after tonight’s premiere.

Streaming can be found on the Dayton Performing Arts Alliance website.

