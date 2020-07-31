Visit Huffman Prairie State Natural Landmark and experience an explosion of color

Wander along the three-quarter mile trail that loops through the prairie and you’ll find purple cone flowers, wild bergamot, bright red royal catchfly and more.

Big bluestem, prairie cordgrass and dense blazing star stand tall along the path.

Grassland sparrows, short-eared owls and bobolinks, a “beautiful black and yellow bird you won’t find in your backyard,” can also be spotted.

The Huffman Prairie State Natural Landmark is in full bloom. At 112 acres, it is one of the largest prairie remnants in Ohio. The prairie is cared for by Five Rivers MetroParks and Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. It is located adjacent to the field where the Wright brothers tested their planes. LISA POWELL / STAFF Credit: Lisa Powell / Staff Credit: Lisa Powell / Staff

“It’s a really breathtaking view to see that many colors in one location,” Dietsch said. “It’s also teaming with life with bees, butterflies and birds. It’s just exploding right now.”

The combination of rain, intense heat and sun has created a spectacular year for wildflowers and prairies. It will be showy for a couple more weeks, Dietsh said, but it is a wonderful place to visit year-round as the seasons change.

There are over 800 acres of prairie within the MetroParks system. Visitors should not pick flowers or plants because habitat loss leads to species decline.

“Every flower counts, every flower serves a purpose ecologically and it’s important to leave nature be.”

HOW TO GO

WHAT: Huffman Prairie State Natural Landmark

WHERE: The prairie is located off Route 444 east of Dayton and can be accessed using the Twin Base Golf Course entrance. The prairie is on Wright Patterson Air Force Base next to the Huffman Prairie Flying Field, part of the Dayton Aviation Heritage National Historical Park.

HOURS: Park hours are 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily

MORE INFO: www.metroparks.org | Facebook.com/fiveriversmetroparks