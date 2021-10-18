Walk among a thousand illuminated pumpkins at Stoddard Avenue Pumpkin Glow next week

Judith Chaffin, known as the “The Pumpkin Lady,” began the Stoddard Avenue Pumpkin Glow in Dayton’s Grafton Hill neighborhood in 1994. She died last December. To help celebrate her legacy the community can gather to gut and carve the pumpkins for display.

HOW TO GET INVOLVED

Volunteers are needed for gutting, tracing and carving on Thursday, Oct. 21 through Sunday, Oct. 24. Pumpkin gutting will be held on Thursday and carving will be held the rest of the week.

Volunteers can sign up here: www.signupgenius.com/go/60b0a4baaa92ba1fc1-2021

Caption The 2021 Stoddard Avenue Pumpkin Glow will be taking place on Monday, Oct. 25 and Tuesday, Oct. 26 from 6-10 p.m.

HOW TO GO

What: Stoddard Avenue Pumpkin Glow

When: Oct. 25 and 26 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Where: The hill behind Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 500 Belmonte Park North

More info: Facebook