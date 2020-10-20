Warped Wing’s big reveal of Esther’s Li’l Secret will look a bit different this year

For the last half-dozen years, Warped Wing Brewing Company’s “launch party” that revealed each year’s flavor of “Esther’s Li’l Secret” — its annual collaboration with iconic Dayton candy company Esther Price Fine Chocolates — drew throngs of customers who packed into the craft brewery’s downtown Dayton tap room to sample the new release and snag a piece of Esther Price chocolate.
COVID-19 restrictions have deep-sixed that type of gathering for 2020, of course, but Warped Wing’s owners have come up with an alternative that will adhere to the state’s social-distancing guidelines while still giving as many people as possible the chance to share their enthusiasm for Esther’s Li’l Secret.
On Nov. 7, Warped Wing’s downtown Dayton location will host a series of six ticketed “release party” events with limited seating. The starting times will be 11 a.m., 1 p.m.. 3 p.m., 5 p.m., 7 p.m. and 9 p.m., Warped Wing announced on the brewery’s Facebook page. Each event will last 90 minutes and will be followed by a half-hour of cleaning and sanitizing.
During these ticketed events, the brewery and its tap room will be closed to the public. However, the back entrance to the brewery will be open for retail carryout sales of four-packs and bottles of the 2020 Esther’s Li’l Secret.
Each ticket costs $60 and includes: a Lasagna dinner (meat or vegetarian) with Caesar salad & garlic bread; a 13-ounce pour of Esther’s Li’l Secret in a limited keepsake glass; a five-ounce pour of Barrel-Aged Esther’s Li’l Secret; one four-pack of Esther’s Li’l Secret in 12-ounce cans; one bottle of Barrel-Aged Esther’s Li’l Secret in a 12.7-ounce bottle; and a gratuity.
Those attending the final launch event at 9 p.m. will have their Esther’s Li’l Secret beers poured when they sit down and are welcome to order other beers prior to the statewide alcohol-serving curfew at 10 p.m., and they will be welcome to stay until 10:30 p.m., Warped Wing’s owners said.
For reservations, call the brewery at 937-222-7003 (press option 5) between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Payment will be made at the time a reservation is taken. The brewery cannot take reservations via Facebook Messenger, Instagram, or other forms of social media.
The launch party is being held only at the downtown Dayton location at 26 Wyandot St. Esther’s Li’l Secret will be available the week after the Nov. 7 release at the new Warped Wing Barrel Room & Smokery in Springboro.
Here are the previous Esther’s Li’l Secret flavors:
2014: Caramel Scotch Ale
2015: Milk Chocolate Brown Ale
2016: Chocolate Peanut Brittle Porter
2017: Winter White Ale with Chocolate and Vanilla Cream
2018: Chocolate Covered Cherry Stout
2019: Chocolate Sea Salt Caramel Scotch Ale