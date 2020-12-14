“We really do want to keep people safe:” Beloved pizzeria reopens indoor dining

Fans of the decades-old Fairborn tradition that is Giovanni’s can once again enjoy a slice, or entire pie if they wish, inside the establishment.
Giovanni’s Italian Restaurant, located at 215 W. Main St. in Fairborn, reopened its indoor dining on Dec. 9 at about 50% of its regular capacity.
“It’s been a tough year for everyone, and we’re looking to the bright side of things this holiday season,” said Cassaundra Spaziani, Giovanni’s manager. “It is our primary objective to keep people safe when they dine with us — either at home or in the restaurant — while providing a great experience and the food we love, that makes us proud.”
Giovanni’s had last reopened its in-person dining back in August, but needed to close again at the end of October due to a staff member testing positive for COVID-19.
Spaziani said the restaurant has endured some large financial hits recently due to challenges unrelated to the pandemic, including a crashed computer system that led to $15,000 in repairs, a $9,000 walk-in freezer that called it quits earlier this month, and furnace repairs that exceeded $1,000 in the same week.
“So we were forced to reopen, just because if we didn’t, I don’t know that we would be here,” Spaziani said.
In the current socially distanced dining-room configuration, Giovanni’s has eight booths and one ten-top table available, but hopes to increase seating capacity as it is able to do so safely, according to a release. As part of its limited capacity and in order to offer a break its employees who are working keep the restaurant afloat, the restaurant will be closed on Mondays and Tuesdays. However, Spaziani said there will be special, two-hour, pop-up hours on Monday and Tuesday in coming weeks. Follow Giovanni’s Facebook page to stay up-to-date on hours and upcoming events.
Customers who would like to dine at the restaurant are also strongly encouraged to either make a reservation or to call ahead at 937-878-1611 to ensure the restaurant is able to accommodate the party.
Giovanni’s annual Feast of the Seven Fishes, an Italian-American tradition, is also scheduled to take place on Dec. 22.
The event features “fish and seafood-centric cuisine, prepared with Italian flair.” There will be only one seating for dine-in beginning at 6:30 p.m. and reservations are required. Curbside pick-up is available from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Wine is available to pair with the dinners.
To make a reservation or for more information, call 937-878-1611.
"