WEEKEND EVENTS GUIDE: Best and brightest events in the Miami Valley this weekend

No matter what your hobbies may be, the Miami Valley has an event (or two) sure to strike your fancy at any given moment.
From a Day of the Dead Parade and Festival to the Doggie Fall Fest, there are several ways to celebrate the magic of the fall season this weekend.
🍂🌞'The Dream of the Burning Boy’ at PNC Arts Annex
Credit: KNACK PHOTO + VIDEO
When: Oct. 21-31; 7 p.m. Thursdays, 8 p.m. Fridays, 2 and 8 p.m. Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays
Where: PNC Arts Annex, 46 W. Second St., Dayton
Details: The Nerve, known for producing raw, thought-provoking plays, presents David West Read’s 2011 drama. In this story of sorrow and facing fears, high school teacher Larry Morrow has been falling asleep at his desk and dreaming ever since the sudden death of Dane, his favorite student. As Dane’s sister and friends attempt to cope along with the entire school, Larry’s dreams intensify and a shocking secret is exposed. The play is notably described as being about “finding the strength to move on… and the courage to live without regret.”
Tickets: $22. Call Dayton Live at 937-228-3630 or visit nervetheatre.org
More info: The show is rated PG-13 for language and patrons are reminded the play deals with death and grief. Also, patrons 12 and over attending performances at Dayton Live venues will be required to provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test for entry. Masks must also be worn inside all Dayton Live venues for patrons 6 and over.
🍂🌞Self-Defense Class with FonDana
Credit: Nearu TV
When: Saturday, Oct. 23 from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: Total Taekwondo & Fitness, 1942 East Stroop Road, Kettering
Details: The hosts of “The FonDana Show,” drag queens Tim Farquhar (Fonda Peters) and Joshua Stucky (Dana Sintell), will host a self-defense class with trained instructors at Total Taekwondo & Fitness in Kettering.
During Saturday’s hour-long class, participants will learn various self-defense skills that can be used to defend against an attack and develop situational awareness and de-escalation methods. No prior experience is necessary. Participants must wear a mask while in the class.
Cost: $25 per person
More info: www.eventbrite.com/e/self-defense-class-with-fondana-tickets-181962242967
🍂🌞Dia de Muertos (Day of the Dead) Parade and Festival
Credit: CONTRIBUTED
When: Sunday, Oct. 24 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Where: Downtown Dayton
Details: Dayton will hold its annual Dia de Muertos (Day of the Dead) Parade and Festival throughout downtown. The celebration will include many Mexican traditions “with some unique Gem City twists.”
Cost: Free
More info: www.facebook.com/diademuertosdayton
🍂🌞Doggie Fall Fest
When: Sunday, Oct. 24 from noon to 4 p.m.
Where: 7125 Executive Blvd., Dayton
Details: Paw Patrol Dayton will host the Doggie Fall Fest, featuring live demonstrations, a costume contest, live music, dog paintings, raffles and food and merchandise vendors.
Cost: $3
More info: Website
🍂🌞Pay a visit to a corn maze, pumpkin patch, haunted house, or hayride
When: Hours vary. Check the guides provided below.
Where: Throughout the Miami Valley
Details: From now through the end of October, celebrate autumn in the Miami Valley by paying a visit to one of the many corn mazes, pumpkin patches, haunted houses, or hayrides.
Cost: Prices vary.
More info: Haunted House Guide | Pumpkin Patch Guide | Corn Maze Guide | Hayrides Guide