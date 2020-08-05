WHATEVER IT TAKES: Local pub to launch weekend breakfast to help survive pandemic

“My concept is, come as you are in your Walmart best,” the Mack’s Tavern owner told this news outlet. “My bartenders will be serving in pajamas, and I’d like customers to come in PJ’s, too. I mean, rolling out of bed on a Saturday or Sunday is hard enough, let alone to get up put on makeup, fix your hair, put in contacts and make yourself presentable to go out and eat breakfast just to go back home and veg out on the couch. So pajamas are recommended, so much so that if you come in and you are in your PJ’s, your coffee will be free."

“Also, you can play pool or darts while you eat breakfast. Where else can you do that?”

Breakfast service has been a mainstay for some local pubs, and earlier this summer, both Archer’s Tavern locations in Kettering and Centerville started offering breakfast seven days a week earlier this summer.

Manley is planning an extensive menu that includes Bacon Sausage gravy and biscuits; a breakfast sandwich with sausage, bacon, egg and cheese “served on a little pond of gravy;” English muffin pizzas; French toast sticks; Belgium waffles with a choice of toppings such as S’mores with chocolate syrup, marshmallows, whipped cream, bacon and Graham cracker crumbles; strawberry shortcake; and apple pie.

“I’ll have a few other items, but those will be the main choices,” Manley said. “There will be huge portions, sloppy, messy, and delicious, I guarantee that.

“I’m just being inventive and am going to keep trying new things to get us through until this is all over. So now there’s a new diner in town and I plan to make it work.”