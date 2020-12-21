What’s the craze around hot cocoa bombs and where to find them in Dayton?

When a bakery in Beavercreek — Cake, Hope, and Love — posted for the first time that it would be selling hot chocolate bombs, it sold 120 orders in 30 minutes.
“People are crazy about these things — it’s nuts,” said Cake, Hope, and Love self-described “chief sprinkle pusher” Shannon Teague.
The “bombs” are actually sugary spheres, usually glossy chocolate orbs filled with cocoa mix or chocolate powder with additions such as sprinkles or Lucky Charms-style marshmallows hidden inside. Dropped into a mug of warm milk, the bombs open up, revealing the goodies inside and morphing into a decadent cup of hot cocoa.
The treats have gained popularity this year among bakeries everywhere, including local shops in the Dayton area. Cake, Hope, and Love, however, took the trend a step further and started offering “Boozy Bombs” — infused with flavor options including peppermint schnapps, Irish cream and Kahlua.
Though Cake, Hope, and Love has already sold out of pre-orders for the holidays, the bakery sells the bombs in-store during regular hours. Here are other local bakeries offering the novel goodies. Know of any bakeries we missed, let this reporter know at sarah.franks@coxinc.com and we’ll be sure to add it to the list.
Remember, due to COVID-19, many shops have special hours and new online ordering procedures. Many shops have sold-out due to popularity, but are taking orders for the new year.
☕Cake Hope and Love, 1490 N. Fairfield Rd., Beavercreek
Contact: cakehopeandlove.com | 937-912-9253
☕RachelBakes & Co., 2231 N. Fairfield Rd., Beavercreek
Contact: www.rachelbakesandco.com | 937-426-2100
☕Agi Slovak Bakery, in Beavercreek (online only)
Contact: Agi’s Slovak Bakery on Facebook
☕Simply Decadent, 108 West Franklin St., Bellbrook
Contact: www.simplydecadentllc.com | 937-310-1305
☕Dean’s Delights, 649 N. Monroe Dr., Xenia
Contact: Dean’s Delights on Facebook | 937-902-0199