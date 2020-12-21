What’s the craze around hot cocoa bombs and where to find them in Dayton?

The treats have gained popularity this year among bakeries everywhere, including local shops in the Dayton area. Cake, Hope, and Love, however, took the trend a step further and started offering “Boozy Bombs” — infused with flavor options including peppermint schnapps, Irish cream and Kahlua.

Though Cake, Hope, and Love has already sold out of pre-orders for the holidays, the bakery sells the bombs in-store during regular hours. Here are other local bakeries offering the novel goodies. Know of any bakeries we missed, let this reporter know at sarah.franks@coxinc.com and we’ll be sure to add it to the list.