It’s World Chocolate Day! Where to find the best locally-made chocolate in Dayton

DETAIL: Bellbrook Chocolates, a 30-year-old local business currently located in the Cross Pointe Center and expanding to other locations. JIM WITMER / STAFF
DETAIL: Bellbrook Chocolates, a 30-year-old local business currently located in the Cross Pointe Center and expanding to other locations. JIM WITMER / STAFF

Credit: Jim Witmer

Credit: Jim Witmer

What to Do | 24 minutes ago
By Ellesse RodriguezAlex PerryAshley Moor

What’s better than chocolate? Fresh, locally made chocolate!

In honor of World Chocolate Day, we have compiled a list of the Dayton chocolate shops that are sure to satisfy every sweet tooth.

More than 5,000 pounds of candy are produced each day during the 30-week production season at Esther Price Fine Chocolates. LISA POWELL / STAFF
💝 ESTHER PRICE CANDIES

Esther Price first learned to make these sweet delights in her seventh-grade home economics class. She perfected her old-fashioned recipe with locally produced milk and butter and these same quality ingredients are used today, nearly 90 years later.

Esther Price Candies can be found at local supermarkets and Esther Price stores. You can even browse and place an order on the website.

Locations: A full list of store locations can be found online.

More info: Website | Facebook

💝SWEET SENSATIONS CHOCOLATES AND CANDY

Sweet Sensations opened in June 2012 by owners Tim Sizemore and Pam Clatterbuck of Fairborn. For them, this store brought to life a childhood dream. They offer custom orders, bulk orders, sugar-free options and over 300 of your favorite nostalgic candies.

Location: Next to Chick-fil-A in the Dayton Mall, 2700 Miamisburg-Centerville Rd., Dayton

More info: Website | Facebook

💝BELLBROOK CHOCOLATE SHOPPE

Bellbrook Chocolate Shoppe was founded by Betty Blose in 1984, and in 2000 she was joined by her son Marshall, his wife Laura, and daughter Emily. They take pride in their hand-crafted chocolates, utilizing high-quality ingredients that set them apart from mass-produced chocolate treats.

Customers can stop by the shop in Centerville or purchase chocolates online and have them shipped directly to their homes.

Location: 101 E. Alex-Bell Rd., Suite 144, Centerville

More info: Website | Facebook

Bellbrook Chocolate Shoppe in the Cross Pointe Shopping Center in Centerville was voted the winner of the Dayton.com Best of 2016 “Hidden Gem” award. MARK FISHER/STAFF
💝WINANS CHOCOLATES + COFFEE

In February 1929, a woman wrote that she and her husband talked about making candies for their bakery shop. Through generations of ownership, we’ve found this decadent, tantalizing and delicious candy they created to send your taste buds into a frenzy. Not only is their chocolate to die for, but so is their coffee (Highlander Grogg is the most popular flavor).

Locations: A full list of Miami Valley locations can be found online.

More info: Website

Some of the variety of chocolates at Winans Chocolates and Coffees in downtown Springfield. Bill Lackey/Staff
Credit: Bill Lackey

