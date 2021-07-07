It’s World Chocolate Day! Where to find the best locally-made chocolate in Dayton

Esther Price Candies can be found at local supermarkets and Esther Price stores. You can even browse and place an order on the website.

Locations: A full list of store locations can be found online.

SWEET SENSATIONS CHOCOLATES AND CANDY

Sweet Sensations opened in June 2012 by owners Tim Sizemore and Pam Clatterbuck of Fairborn. For them, this store brought to life a childhood dream. They offer custom orders, bulk orders, sugar-free options and over 300 of your favorite nostalgic candies.

Location: Next to Chick-fil-A in the Dayton Mall, 2700 Miamisburg-Centerville Rd., Dayton

BELLBROOK CHOCOLATE SHOPPE

Bellbrook Chocolate Shoppe was founded by Betty Blose in 1984, and in 2000 she was joined by her son Marshall, his wife Laura, and daughter Emily. They take pride in their hand-crafted chocolates, utilizing high-quality ingredients that set them apart from mass-produced chocolate treats.

Customers can stop by the shop in Centerville or purchase chocolates online and have them shipped directly to their homes.

Location: 101 E. Alex-Bell Rd., Suite 144, Centerville

Bellbrook Chocolate Shoppe in the Cross Pointe Shopping Center in Centerville was voted the winner of the Dayton.com Best of 2016 “Hidden Gem” award. MARK FISHER/STAFF

WINANS CHOCOLATES + COFFEE

In February 1929, a woman wrote that she and her husband talked about making candies for their bakery shop. Through generations of ownership, we’ve found this decadent, tantalizing and delicious candy they created to send your taste buds into a frenzy. Not only is their chocolate to die for, but so is their coffee (Highlander Grogg is the most popular flavor).

Locations: A full list of Miami Valley locations can be found online.

