WORTH THE DRIVE: Go tobogganing down the tallest and fastest ice chutes in Ohio

All-day tickets are $13 per adult and $11 for children 11 years of age and younger. Only four riders per toboggan are permitted, and they must be from members of the same party. All riders must be 42 inches tall or taller and are required to wear gloves or mittens that cover their fingertips. Gloves will be available for purchase at the ticket booth.

Credit: KYLE LANZER

During the 2021-2022 toboggan season, the interior of the chalet will remain closed to the public, although concessions will still be available through a carryout window.

An outdoor fireplace will be available to those who need a quick warmup between ventures down the ice chutes.

HOW TO GO

What: Tobogganing ice chutes

Where: The chalet at Mill Stream Run Reservation, 16200 Valley Pkwy, Strongsville

When: Now through the first weekend of March on Fridays from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., and Saturdays and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m.

Cost: All-day tickets are $13 per adult and $11 for children 11 years of age and younger.

More info: www.clevelandmetroparks.com