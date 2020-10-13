WORTH THE DRIVE: Hop on an ice bumper car in Cincinnati’s Fountain Square

From Nov. 7 through Feb. 15, 16 ice bumper cars will be operating alongside ice skating seven days a week. The hours of operation and admission prices will be announced at a later date.

“Since 2020 has been a wreck, we thought bumper cars on the Square made perfect sense, said Bryan Vielhauer, owner of ice bumper cars sponsor Decal Impressions, on the Fountain Square’s website. "Keeping our city center having fun is a priority... and this seemed like a great way for the community to embrace the chaos.”