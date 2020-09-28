X

WORTH THE DRIVE: May the force be with you at Star Wars-themed corn maze

This year, to celebrate their 10th anniversary, the Amazing Fall Fun Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch, located in Waterloo, Indiana, created a Star Wars-themed 20-acre corn maze.
Credit: Amazing Fall Fun Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch

By Ashley Moor

Indiana’s largest corn maze is dedicated to two beloved characters from the Star Wars franchise — Baby Yoda and The Mandalorian.

The Amazing Fall Fun Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch, located in Waterloo, Ind., is a 20-acre corn maze that is divided into three phases that make the monumental feat a bit easier to complete for those who don’t have hours to navigate through the corn maze.

This themed corn maze is open through Sunday, Nov. 1, on Fridays from 5-10 p.m., Saturdays from noon to 10 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 6 p.m.

For those who need help navigating the large corn maze, a “passport” will be available with clues that will help you find your way to the end of the maze.

The entrance to the Star Wars-themed corn maze at Amazing Fall Fun Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch, located in Waterloo, Indiana.
Credit: Amazing Fall Fun Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch

Other activities include a pumpkin patch with more than 40 varieties of pumpkins and gourds in all shapes and sizes. Guests can choose between pre-picked pumpkins and those that can be taken right off the vine. A pricing guide is located near the pumpkin patch to help you determine how much your pumpkins will cost.

The Amazing Fall Fun Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch is also home to 18 family-friendly games and play areas, including Ga-ga ball, a different version of dodgeball, and Straw Mountain, which lets children explore tunnels and a slide situated among bales of straw.

The market offers sweet treats including doughnuts, cookies and certain fall-themed delicacies.

This is the Corn Box, one of 18 fall-themed attractions at the Amazing Fall Fun Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch, located in Waterloo, Indiana.
Credit: Amazing Fall Fun Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch

The corn maze and fall-themed adventure destination has been operating for the past 10 years on private property. While on their premises, the owners recommend that guests do their part to practice social distancing and to wear masks.

General admission to the Amazing Fall Fun Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch is $10 per person. Children two years of age and younger get in for free. Tickets can be purchased online by visiting the attraction’s website. Season passes are $18 per person for anyone over the age of three.

The Amazing Fall Fun Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch is located at 3150 County Rd. 43 in Waterloo, about a 2.5-hour drive from Dayton. It’s approximately 30 miles north of Fort Wayne. For more information, visit its website or Facebook page.

